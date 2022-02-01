Empowering Diversity in Beauty: Perfect Corp. Launches Free Makeup Virtual Try-On Program for Women or Minority-Owned Small and Indie Beauty Brands

Perfect Corp.’s new program will provide qualifying women or minority-owned beauty brands with up to 6 months of free access to its’ award-winning self-service virtual try-on technology for cosmetics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, has introduced a new program for small and indie beauty brands that are looking to transform their direct-to-consumer business with AR technology. The Small Business Beauty Tech Accelerator program will provide women or minority-owned small beauty brands and retailers with up to 6 months of free access to Perfect Corp.’s award-winning self-service virtual try-on solution for color cosmetics. Having successfully scaled from a startup in 2015, Perfect Corp.’s AR virtual try on technology has since grown to help over 500 brands around the globe to modernize and personalize their shopping journeys, with many brands reporting up to 2.5x increases in sales conversion, 40% increases in average order value, and significantly decreased product returns. Led by CEO and Founder Alice Chang, the leading software provider recognizes the importance of nurturing and developing new businesses, and is therefore committed to giving back to the industry. With a focus on women and minority-owned businesses, Perfect Corp. is equipping the beauty brands of tomorrow with the tools they need to reach their full potential by offering select businesses use of award-winning technologies free of charge.





New Program Will Support Small Beauty Brands in Transforming Their D2C Experiences

The mission of Perfect Corp.’s small business program is to democratize access to innovative AI, AR and digital technologies in the retail space, empowering small beauty brands, with the tools to offer enhanced shopping experiences to their customers while increasing personalization, engagement and sales. Perfect Corp.’s innovative self-service AR makeup virtual try-on solution for web solves a major pain point in beauty retail by allowing brands to digitize their offerings across 7 product categories including foundation, mascara, lip color, blush, eyelashes, eyeliner, and eyeshadow. Customers are able to try-on and experiment with beauty products virtually to discover their perfect shade. This technology has become table stakes in the beauty world in recent years and has been proven to boost both customer satisfaction and purchasing confidence.

Driving the Democratization of AR Digital Innovation in Beauty Retail and Beyond

“As AR and AI technology becomes an essential tool to engage consumers and provide personalized shopping experiences, our mission is to democratize access to these transformative digital innovations and make these tools accessible to brands of all sizes”, said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang, “With these powerful solutions, brands can reimagine the consumer experience, provide personalized beauty to all, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Brands interested in applying for Perfect Corp.’s new small business program, can fill out a short survey application here.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

