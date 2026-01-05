Empower Your Future: LegalMatch Invites Students to Apply for the LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship in 2026

Scholarship Opportunity Supports Aspiring Legal Leaders in Easing Educational Costs

LegalMatch.com , provides aspiring law students a significant opportunity in 2026 through the LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiatives Scholarship designed for students who are committed to becoming kind and impactful attorneys within their communities.

“We understand the financial challenges many students face and hope our scholarship can make a meaningful difference. By investing in students’ education, we are investing in the future attorneys of our legal system. Attending law school and becoming a lawyer is a significant undertaking, and we would like to make that journey a little easier if we can,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Undergraduate juniors and seniors who are enrolled at accredited four-year colleges and universities and who have a GPA of at least 3.75 and are enrolled in pre-law school curriculum will be eligible to apply . Interested students must fill out the application form in full by providing a short essay describing how they plan to become caring and compassionate lawyers.

The deadline for this application is June 30th, 2026, and the winner will be notified on July 31st, 2026. Happy safe 2026 to all, and happy applying!

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

