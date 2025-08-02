Emotion in Focus: Ihor Timankov Joins Jury of “Follow Your Heart” Film Festival in New York

Renowned visual artist and photography educator Ihor Timankov, the visionary behind the Framed Storytelling method, joined the professional jury of the “Follow Your Heart” International Film Festival, held this year in Manhattan, New York.

The festival, founded by filmmaker and producer Oxana Nechaeva, made a highly anticipated return to New York after a series of acclaimed editions in Miami. With a lineup of 12 compelling films centered on the human spirit, resilience, and the pursuit of joy in adversity, the event served as a vibrant celebration of artistic authenticity and emotional storytelling.

This year’s distinguished jury was led by Oscar-winning screenwriter Albert Rudnitsky (Anora) and featured a diverse panel of industry professionals-including directors, cinematographers, stylists, actors, and visual experts. Among them, Ihor Timankov brought a unique perspective rooted in his mastery of visual language and narrative emotion.

“Serving on the jury is not only a responsibility but a gesture of trust toward the language of visual art,” said Timankov. “As in photography, what matters most in film is not how beautifully something is shown, but whether it conveys an authentic emotional state-whether it resonates. That’s the future of art.”

The festival’s competition program offered a rich tapestry of genres and creative voices. The Grand Prix was awarded to a short film that stood out for its powerful storytelling, artistic clarity, and emotional impact-quickly becoming a favorite with the audience.

“Follow Your Heart” is more than just a festival-it is a global platform for bold cinematic expression and fresh artistic voices. Timankov’s inclusion on the jury panel reflects the festival’s commitment to elevating art that speaks from and to the heart.

About Ihor Timankov

With over 16 years of experience in commercial and event photography, Ihor Timankov is a celebrated educator and the creator of the Framed Storytelling method. A passionate researcher of the psychological dimensions of visual media, he is also the author of a book by the same name. For his contributions to culture and the arts, he was honored with the Order of Ivan Mazepa. Timankov continues to mentor emerging artists and photographers across the U.S., helping them refine their personal visual voice.

