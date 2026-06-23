Emmy & Peabody Award-Winning Journalist Claudia Lombana Highlights Christmas in July Shopping Trends on TipsOnTV

Summer Sales Event Offers Early Savings and Gift-Giving Inspiration

Christmas in July has become one of the summer’s biggest retail events, offering consumers an opportunity to take advantage of early holiday bargains and limited-time promotions. Shopping expert Claudia Lombana shares standout deals in smart home technology, beauty, and self-care while sharing ideas for getting a head start on holiday gifting.

The mid-summer celebration is a non-traditional holiday event typically held on or around mid-July that features Christmas-themed activities and decorations. It brings the joy and cheer of the holiday season to the summer months while creating new ways for shoppers to find seasonal savings and promotions.

SMART HOME TECHNOLOGIES

Summer is a great time to upgrade the technology around homes. This year, myQ makes smart home security simple, accessible, and now more affordable than ever, with major savings across its smart access lineup, including deals up to 70% off. Two standout deals are the Smart Garage Video Keypad and the Video Doorbell. Both are designed to help monitor, control, and secure homes right from the myQ app, and during Prime Day Deals, both are available for under $40 each, making this a great time to get started.

For more information, visit www.myq.com.

SKINCARE RECOMMENDATIONS

Check out COSRX’s Blue Peptide Bakuchiol line, a dermatologist-recommended viral K-beauty favorite designed to help skin look firmer, plumper, and bouncier. Its Fill and Lift approach combines Copper Peptide, which supports fuller-looking skin, with Bakuchiol, a gentle retinol alternative that helps improve firmness and texture over time. It’s especially helpful for skin laxity or volume loss from environmental stress or weight loss, including GLP-1-related weight loss. During Prime Day Deals, the line is available at up to 26% off.

For more information, visit www.cosrx.com.

A GIFT PEOPLE WILL ACTUALLY USE

Most people have given a gift that missed the mark. Christmas in July gives people a second chance to get it right. A Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa gift card is the gifting redo that actually lands. With more than 650 spas nationwide, Hand & Stone is offering gift cards at the lowest price of the year, making it easy to treat someone to an experience they’ll truly enjoy. Self-care gifts are always appreciated because they encourage people to take time for themselves. It’s a thoughtful gift that’s convenient to give and easy to redeem.

For more information, visit handandstone.com.

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