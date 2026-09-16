Emerging Growth Research Issues Quarterly Update on Newton Golf Company, Inc.

Emerging Growth Research (“Emerging Growth Research” or “EGR”) today announced the release of its company-sponsored research quarterly update on Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG), a technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer focused on premium golf shafts, putters and related golf products.

The Quarterly Update reviews Newton Golf’s second-quarter 2026 financial results, manufacturing transition, distribution expansion, liquidity position and continued adoption of its products among professional golfers and golf industry partners.

Key Highlights

Q2 Financial Performance – Revenue for Q2:26 declined 36% year-over-year to approximately $1.3 million, as manufacturing process changes and temporary carbon-fiber supply constraints affected production throughput, shipments and order fulfillment.

– Revenue for Q2:26 declined 36% year-over-year to approximately $1.3 million, as manufacturing process changes and temporary carbon-fiber supply constraints affected production throughput, shipments and order fulfillment. Manufacturing Transition – The Company subsequently reported substantial completion of its transition to its 2.0 shaft platform, additional carbon-fiber supply and improved production throughput. Its St. Joseph, Missouri facility has capacity to manufacture more than 70,000 shafts annually without adding shifts, with capacity of up to approximately 200,000 shafts with incremental shifts.

– The Company subsequently reported substantial completion of its transition to its 2.0 shaft platform, additional carbon-fiber supply and improved production throughput. Its St. Joseph, Missouri facility has capacity to manufacture more than 70,000 shafts annually without adding shifts, with capacity of up to approximately 200,000 shafts with incremental shifts. Professional Adoption – Newton Golf reported that 77 professional players across the PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA and Korn Ferry Tours were using its shafts at the end of Q2, compared with more than 60 at the end of Q1 and approximately 30 at the end of FY:25.

– Newton Golf reported that 77 professional players across the PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA and Korn Ferry Tours were using its shafts at the end of Q2, compared with more than 60 at the end of Q1 and approximately 30 at the end of FY:25. Distribution Expansion – The Company expanded its professional club fitter network to approximately 273 accounts at the end of Q2, compared with approximately 235 at the end of Q1, including 38 new club fitter and golf course accounts following the appointment of an East Coast sales manager.

– The Company expanded its professional club fitter network to approximately 273 accounts at the end of Q2, compared with approximately 235 at the end of Q1, including 38 new club fitter and golf course accounts following the appointment of an East Coast sales manager. OEM Opportunities – Newton Golf reported that its shafts are being evaluated by multiple golf club OEMs. The Company also indicated that orders have begun with one significant OEM where its shafts have been placed at headquarters and national fitting centers.

– Newton Golf reported that its shafts are being evaluated by multiple golf club OEMs. The Company also indicated that orders have begun with one significant OEM where its shafts have been placed at headquarters and national fitting centers. Liquidity – Newton Golf ended Q2:26 with approximately $0.4 million in cash and equivalents. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into a $5 million revolving credit facility, exchanged approximately $2.3 million of convertible promissory notes for Series A convertible preferred stock, and completed a common-stock financing that generated approximately $0.9 million in net proceeds.

– Newton Golf ended Q2:26 with approximately $0.4 million in cash and equivalents. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into a $5 million revolving credit facility, exchanged approximately $2.3 million of convertible promissory notes for Series A convertible preferred stock, and completed a common-stock financing that generated approximately $0.9 million in net proceeds. Risks – Newton Golf remains cash-flow negative and may require additional capital to fund growth and working-capital requirements. The Company’s products are consumer discretionary purchases and are therefore subject to changes in consumer preferences and sentiment. Compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum equity requirement also remains a risk.

The full Newton Golf Company Quarterly Update from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://app.accessnewswire.com/admin/release/attachment/89263

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/nwtg/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About Newton Golf Company, Inc.

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG) is a technology-forward golf equipment manufacturer. The Company designs, manufactures and sells performance golf equipment, including premium golf shafts and putters. Newton Golf sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, professional club fitters, distributors, golf retailers and other channels, with distribution primarily in the United States and additional international markets including Japan and South Korea.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research, LLC (“EGR”) is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Newton Golf’s business operations, manufacturing capacity, distribution expansion, OEM opportunities, financial performance and future growth. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include the Company’s need for additional capital, consumer demand and preferences, manufacturing and supply-chain risks, the timing and success of OEM opportunities, and compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum equity requirement.

Disclosure

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY, and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”). Collectively, however (“EGR Report(s)”).

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC (EGR) solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com (EG), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid fifteen thousand dollars and expects to receive an additional fifteen thousand dollars over the following six months. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: https://emerginggrowth.com/nwtg-egr-report-disclosure/.

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Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Newton Golf Company, Inc.

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