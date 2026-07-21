Emergent Software Secures Growth Investment from Winterbird Partners

Partnership to accelerate investment in talent, service offerings, and strategic acquisitions

Emergent Software, LLC (“Emergent” or the “Company”), a premier Microsoft services partner specializing in data modernization, AI deployment, cloud transformation, application development, and managed services, announced that it has secured a growth equity investment from Winterbird Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

Founded in 2015, Emergent helps enterprise clients modernize mission-critical technology across the Microsoft platform, serving high-stakes end markets including manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and regulated industries.

The investment will support Emergent’s next phase of growth, including expanding the team, building additional service capabilities, and entering new geographies.

“Winterbird is an ideal partner for Emergent as we continue to grow our talented team and strengthen our Microsoft practices,” said Jamie Anderson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Emergent. “We are excited to partner together with Eric, Dan, and Christian to build a next-generation Microsoft frontier partner.”

“Emergent is exactly the type of founder-led, high-growth technology services business Winterbird was created to partner with,” said Eric Ahlgren, Founder and Managing Partner of Winterbird. “The Company sits at the center of several durable growth themes, including Microsoft Fabric adoption, enterprise AI deployment, data modernization, Azure cloud transformation, and secure application development. Jamie, Mark, Chris, and the broader Emergent team have built an exceptional business with a differentiated position in the Microsoft ecosystem, and the Company is on pace to deliver its third consecutive year of revenue growth exceeding 50%. We are excited to support them as they continue scaling the platform.”

“Microsoft’s continued investment in Fabric, Copilot, Foundry, Azure, and AI is creating a significant opportunity for specialized partners that can help organizations modernize their data foundations and deploy AI in a secure, governed, and business-relevant way,” added Ahlgren. “Emergent has the technical credibility, customer trust, and service breadth to be one of those partners, and we look forward to helping the Company invest in its people, capabilities, geographies, and long-term growth.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Winterbird and Ballard Spahr LLP served as legal advisors to Emergent.

About Emergent

Emergent is a premier Microsoft partner focused on data modernization, cloud transformation, AI deployment, application modernization, security, governance, and managed services. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Emergent has built a highly talented team to architect, design, build, and manage transformational technology solutions across the Microsoft ecosystem, including Microsoft Fabric, Azure, Copilot, Foundry, and modern data platforms. Emergent’s customer-centric approach and proven engagement models provide successful client outcomes for even the most complex projects. For more information, please visit www.emergentsoftware.net.

About Winterbird Partners

Winterbird Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-owned, high-growth, profitable B2B technology and services businesses. Founded in Boston, Winterbird seeks to partner with founders and management teams whose businesses are at an inflection point, providing capital, strategic guidance, and operational support to scale from strong foundations into category leaders. For more information, please visit www.winterbirdpartners.com.

Winterbird Media Contact

Eric Ahlgren

eric@winterbirdpartners.com

SOURCE: Emergent Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire