EMBRACE Launches New Release of Pulse-IT and Automate-IT at IBC

Paris, France, 7th September 2023 – EMBRACE, developer of advanced automation and orchestration software solutions for the Media & Entertainment industry, is launching new versions of EMBRACE Automate-IT and EMBRACE Pulse-IT at IBC. The latest release features a high-scalability and high-availability version with Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) to support cloud-based deployments on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new release also features Intelligent Workflow Auto-scaling, hybrid deployment flexibility, staging environment for a resilient architecture, Linux worker nodes, and security updates.

Pulse-IT is a media-oriented business process management software enabling customers to translate, optimize, execute, and monitor any business, broadcast, or digital media workflow simply and quickly. Automate-IT is a promo versioning management platform bringing automation, orchestration, and collaboration to creative, Broadcast, IT and digital departments.

The new release of Pulse-IT builds on the EMBRACE original software architecture, delivering new Kubernetes capability to enable enhanced levels of scalability, reliability and efficiency. The containerized and Kubernetes-orchestrated software solution features a rich and extendable API-based software architecture that is integrated with third-party provisioning, cloud networking, and orchestration applications on AWS. The solution addresses specific needs for core broadcast content preparation applications and for delivering highly intensive file-based media workflow services.

To enable more flexibility and hybrid deployment, the new release also provides three ways for customers to deploy Automate-IT and Pulse-IT applications: as a high-scale, high-availability installation with Kubernetes using Amazon EKS (applies to Pulse-IT only); as a modern Docker containerized version (deployment using Docker Compose); and as a classic installation on Red Hat Enterprise Linux server 8.

Additionally, for improved reliability, automation, and monitoring, the new release provides customers with the ability to spin up a staging environment alongside their production environment as needed. The 3.2 release also comes with the ability to run Linux worker nodes for Pulse-IT, enabling customers to run their entire Pulse-IT application on Linux. Lastly, security updates and patches for Python and Django libraries are also incorporated in the new release.

François Billard-Madrières, Head of Engineering, EMBRACE, commented: “Virtualizing the EMBRACE core server was our first step toward unleashing a more flexible and scalable architecture around Amazon EKS – and we are pleased to see this solution deployed by a growing number of global broadcasters and operators. Now, through cloud-ready support, Pulse-IT delivers a new level of performance and density while enabling operational benefits, such as automated deployment and more granular system upgrades”.

EMBRACE will be exhibiting at IBC from 15th – 18th September on booth 6.C11. Get in touch to find out more about the new release or to book a meeting.

About EMBRACE

Since 2015, EMBRACE has been transforming content creation at scale by connecting people, systems, and processes. The company develops advanced automation, orchestration and collaboration solutions for the media & entertainment industry and global brands. EMBRACE aims to unleash creativity and improve performance and experience around video and graphics supply chains.

Our products are heavily used 24/7 by leading media groups such as ABC News, A&E Networks, AMG-Mercedes, Arte, BCE, Be tv, CANAL+, Euronews, Eurosport, Mediawan Thematics, INA, Orange, Red Bee Media, RTL Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TF1, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Please visit www.embrace.fr for additional information.

