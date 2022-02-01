Elmhurst® 1925 Announces Its Newest Seasonal Offering, Apple Pie Spice Seasonal Blend, Alongside Returning Fan Favorite LTOs

Limited Release Dairy-Free Beverages Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer and OatNog™ Returning this Fall Alongside New Launch Available at More Than 360 Sprouts Locations Across the Country

ELMA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products, is introducing limited-edition Apple Pie Spice Blend to its beloved seasonal collection, which also features returning fan-favorites Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer and OatNog™. All three limited-edition seasonals are now available for purchase as shoppers gear up for the holiday season.









New Apple Pie Spice Blend starts with the same creamy oat-cashew base as their best-selling OatNog™ and VegNews Award-winning Lavender Vanilla Botanical Blend, but with notes of baked apple and buttery piecrust that perfectly complement hot and iced coffee drinks. With Apple Pie Spice, better-than-homemade flavor is just a pour away – it’s not only great to sip straight, but it also foams to barista standards for plant-based lattes, performs as well as dairy in hot applications like baking, and can even be spiked with liquor to craft the ultimate cozy-season cocktail.

Elmhurst’s Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer offers a simple and creamy vegan option for adding a splash of everyone’s favorite fall flavor to coffee or tea with just 1g sugar and 15 calories per serving. OatNog™ can be sipped as a cozy beverage on its own or frothed into coffee, hot chocolate or alcohol for spiked nog lovers. For a limited-time, these seasonal beverages will join shelves alongside the brand’s popular core line of Oat Creamers including Unsweetened, French Vanilla, Chai Spice and Caramel Macchiato, a formerly seasonal flavor that has since joined the year-long collection due to its massive consumer popularity.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer and OatNog™ and introduce our new Apple Pie Spice Seasonal Blend just in time for the fall and winter seasons,” said Heba Mahmoud, Sr. Director of Brand Marketing and Innovation at Elmhurst. “We believe that the fall and winter months are a time for cozy gatherings and indulgent treats – so we set out to craft better-for-your, clean-label takes on holiday classics, giving plant-based and vegan consumers permission to indulge without the added sugar or junk ingredients. We are excited to bring back some fan-favorite seasonal offerings and introduce the unique and nostalgic flavor experience of our Apple Pie Spice Seasonal Blend. All deliver the specialty coffee experiences consumers love, without any of the sugary syrups, gums or oils they’ll find in most products.”

Elmhurst’s commitment to delivering exceptional seasonal offerings continues to drive its explosive market trajectory. In 2021, the introduction of Elmhurst’s OatNog™ shattered records, becoming the most successful new product launch in the natural space1 with continued strong unit movement in 2022. With the upcoming debut of the Apple Pie Spice Seasonal Blend and return of Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer, Elmhurst anticipates a repeat of the remarkable consumer demand.

With roots as a former dairy, Elmhurst’s standards are high when it comes to how plant-based beverage should taste. This is why the brand has expertly selected the simplest ingredients to get these fan-favorite flavors just right, so dairy-free drinkers don’t miss out on any of the fun this season. Indulgent holiday classics consumers can feel good about, Elmhurst’s Apple Pie Spice Seasonal Blend, OatNog™ and Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer are unbelievably creamy, flavor-packed, never diluted, plant-based options with minimal sugar. Known to satisfy even the most passionate dairy-lovers, the three seasonal varieties are crafted with no more than six simple ingredients, zero artificial flavors and are Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher.

NEW Apple Pie Spice Seasonal Blend : Savor the essence of apple pie without the fuss of baking. Elmhurst’s cleanly-crafted Apple Pie Spice Blend is perfectly sweet and buttery, and made with six simple ingredients including naturally sweet whole grain oats and creamy cashews. It’s the perfect way to infuse toasty spices and better-than-homemade flavor into your favorite beverages. Available now for fall sipping at an SRP $6.99 (32 fl. oz.)

Meet the plant-based nog guaranteed to put you in a holly jolly mood from the very first sip. Cozy holiday spices are blended with whole grain oats and cashews to make a nog so decadent and creamy you won’t believe it’s dairy-free. Available now at an SRP $6.99 (32 fl. oz.) Pumpkin Spice Oat Creamer: Warm, cozy fall flavors blended with oats and hemp cream for the perfect pumpkin spice. This limited-edition creamer is only 15 calories and made with simple ingredients, including whole grain oats, a touch of cane sugar for sweetness and no gums or oils. With a smooth and creamy texture, enjoy the taste of fall in your cup all season long. Available now at Elmhurst1925.com at an SRP $5.99 (16 fl. oz.)

Like everything Elmhurst, these seasonal beverages are crafted through a unique HydroRelease™ method. Using just water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers. With sustainability a top priority for the brand, HydroRelease™ upcycles any waste into renewable energy and is powered by 100% renewable Hydroelectric Power. Additionally, all cartons are 100% recyclable, made from FSC certified paperboard saving approximately 100,000 mature trees annually.

The all-new Apple Pie Spice Blend is now available in stores nationwide including Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, World Market, Earth Fare, and Wegmans, as well as on Amazon.com and Elmhurst1925.com at an SRP of $6.99. Additional Elmhurst plant-based beverages can be purchased in natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Publix, Kroger, Ralph’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Smith’s Food & Drug, Roundy’s, Bristol Farms, Erewhon, Gelson’s, Fairway, Shaw’s and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based milks, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious, and incredibly delicious plant-based dairy products. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

