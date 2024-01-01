Ellavoz Children’s Literacy Foundation Visits Spring Park Elementary School in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ellavoz Children’s Literacy Foundation (ECLF) took a heartfelt step toward closing the literacy gap by sponsoring a special author visit to Spring Park Elementary School, a Title I school in Jacksonville, Florida. Multiple presentations to kindergarten through 5th grade students were given by New York Times bestselling author, Beth Ferry, whose stories of friendship, kindness, and found family have long captured the imaginations of young readers.





In the months leading up to her visit, ECLF supplied Spring Park Elementary with more than 30 of Ferry’s books. Teachers then introduced their students to her characters, themes, and storytelling style, creating anticipation for the visit.

When Ferry arrived, she brought not only her stories but also an intimate look into the heart of her craft. Students listened wide‑eyed as she described her writing process—how a single idea might spark a story, how multiple rounds of revision are required to “make the words sing,” and how each book grows through patience, persistence, and plenty of rewriting. She also shared the magic of working with illustrators from around the world, explaining how her stories evolve visually through these creative partnerships and how each illustrator brings their own cultural lens, imagination, and art style to her words.

The older students joined Ferry in exploring the many different ways writers and readers can enjoy words: by learning them, using them, and playing with them. She emphasized that a love and appreciation of words is the first step toward a love and appreciation of reading and writing. And that is at the heart of being an author.

“The students were so well-prepared,” Ferry said. “Their questions were insightful and heart-warming. So were the plethora of handmade thank you notes and drawings I received. I felt right at home at Spring Park Elementary and I could see and feel the engagement, enthusiasm, and curiosity in their raised hands and smiling faces.”

Emily Gideon, the school’s Media Specialist said, “For the entire student body, the day was transformative. Every child left with a personally signed copy of one of Beth’s books—an unexpected treasure that made them feel seen, valued, and connected to the world of real authors. The visit didn’t just put books into students’ hands; it planted seeds of inspiration, nurturing a deeper love of reading and the belief that their own stories matter too.”

During its inception, the Foundation’s research team of educators, authors and illustrators explored many different ideas that could reinforce the importance of reading. What they came up with was something unique – and that was to create awareness of the author and to read that author’s books before the author visits for the day. That is the key to making an impact.

Recognizing that not every child connects with books, ECLF hopes they can change this. They believe that when students meet the author of books they have read, or that have been read to them, the connection between the author, book, and reader becomes dynamic and this dynamism can spark an interest in reading and writing that can positively impact the students’ future as readers. It’s a simple equation but it’s a powerful one.

The Foundation’s mission is to help promote literacy in underserved communities by encouraging the connection between authors, books, and young readers. Research suggests that if children experience joy when they hear a story or read a book, they will want to repeat the experience and read more books. And reading books is the foundation of literacy because it not only builds vocabulary and imparts information, but it stimulates the most important tool children have – their imaginations.

Ellavoz Impact Capital, LLC, (EIC) is a social impact investor, advisor, asset manager, and real estate developer focused on creating and preserving workforce and affordable housing and other community-oriented real estate properties. EIC’s strategy concentrates investments into price-attainable housing and economic development projects by working with socially aligned operators, local nonprofits, and governmental agencies to deliver positive community outcomes and double bottom line returns.

