Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready Tackles Summer Brain Drain with Targeted Learning Support for Children

As the summer months dragged on, educators and parents found themselves facing the same challenge.. This challenge, known as the “summer brain drain,” refers to the fact that students lose academic progress during extended periods away from structured learning. To address this problem, Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready is focusing on the continuity of early learning through the Kinder Ready tutoring model. Those programs not only maintain pre-K and kindergarten readiness at the same level but also focus on foundational skills in math, literacy, and social-emotional development that children can lose without the help of these programs.

Understanding Summer Brain Drain

The fact is that children can fall behind in reading and math after the summer holidays, especially if they lack daily practice and adult engagement. Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready has designed her program via Kinder Ready tutoring based on the fact that young learners who are engaged in fun, structured activities will reap tangible, long-term benefits.

Kinder Ready Philosophy and Approach

Kinder Ready Elizabeth Fraley is an experienced professional with over ten years of experience in early learning. Also a specialist in assessment, curriculum development, English Language Learning, and progress monitoring from preschool through sixth grade. Her professional and thoughtful approach is what makes Fraley unique.

Beating the Summer Slide

Kids can lose some of what they learned during the school year over the summer, especially in math and reading. Kinder Ready tutoring has summer programs to help kids stay sharp with fun quizzes, hands-on modalities, and story games.

More Than Just School Stuff

Elizabeth Fraley thinks there is more to learning than just numbers and letters. Kinder Ready Elizabeth Fraley also focuses on how kids get along with others and how they understand their feelings. They achieve this through playing together, playing alongside each other, learning to care for others, and working as a team. Sometimes, they even use tools like binoculars to help children develop their hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, preparing them for writing.

Real Results

Parents say Kinder Ready tutoring makes a difference. A parent from Brentwood said:

My 4-year-old son loves Teacher Elizabeth, and he still talks about his Kinder Ready Elizabeth Fraley learning sessions, even though we have been away traveling during the month of July.”

Another family said:

Kinder Ready is one of the best things we have ever done for our boys. In a short time, our sons got better at school stuff, felt more confident, and acted better in the classroom.”

Getting Noticed

Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready gained notoriety when she started her one on one learning program nearly a decade ago. Kinder Ready has been featured in TIME Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Local, SFGATE, Hallmark Home & Family, and HuffPost, where she writes about education. Los Angeles County even named her Educator of the Year.

She has a Master’s degree in Elementary Education and a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education. Elizabeth studied in South Korea and guided English language learners to reach their fullest potential. Elizabeth has been trained in Love and Logic to better support early social and emotional development.

About Kinder Ready:

Education expert Elizabeth Fraley, M.Ed., started Kinder Ready Tutoring . She offers individual learning sessions, tests, and private school prep. The goal is to help kids feel confident, curious, and ready for school by teaching them in different ways. Sessions cover the basics, like small-muscle skills, reading, writing, math, phonics, vocab, and social-emotional skills.

To learn more about Elizabeth Fraley Kinder Ready and how they can support your child’s transition to kindergarten, visit https://www.kinderready.com/ .

Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ElizabethFraleyKinderReady

Company Name: Kinder Ready

Company’s Website: https://www.kinderready.com/

Social Media: @kinderreadyla

Contact Person Name: Elizabeth Fraley

Email: kinderreadyla@gmail.com

SOURCE: Kinder Ready

