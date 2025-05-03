Elijah Golden Launches Why Financial Services, Volume 2 Hits #1 on Amazon – Celebrated with Times Square Billboard

In a remarkable launch that’s capturing nationwide attention, Why Financial Services , Volume 2 by best-selling author Elijah Golden skyrocketed to the #1 New Release spot on Amazon in both the Business and Life Insurance categories-less than 48 hours after publication.

The book delivers ten powerful true stories of everyday individuals who broke through barriers, embraced new mindsets, and found purpose through the financial services industry. These compelling narratives are more than just inspirational-they are blueprints for transformation, proof that with faith and the right opportunity, anything is possible.

To mark this milestone, Elijah honored the book’s success with a Times Square billboard tribute-a dazzling celebration featuring the faces of each co-author in the heart of New York City. But the recognition doesn’t stop there.

Each contributor will also be presented with the prestigious Elijah Golden Leadership Award at a Charity Gala Night scheduled for March 15, 2026, in Chicago. This special evening will support a partner nonprofit organization devoted to providing scholarships for underserved children in the Philippines-a cause deeply rooted in the mission of uplifting the next generation through education and hope.

This edition proudly features the voices of:

Steven Villasana, Salvador Reyes, Yhel Filoteo, Zybel Opolentisima, Bernard Capilitan Jr., Cacay Damolo, Kamla Martin, Dianna Puchero, Edward Dayson, and Sean Young-a standout contributor whose leadership and mission-driven success continue to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs across the industry.

“Why Financial Services isn’t just about making money,” Elijah shared. “It’s about using what you’ve earned to serve others, protect your family, and answer a greater calling. This book is a reminder that your past doesn’t define your future-faith and action do.”

Inside the book, readers will uncover:

Why financial services is the ultimate vehicle for dreamers to transform their lives

How individuals shattered limiting beliefs and stepped into purpose

Practical strategies to master mindset, mission, and money

This project is part of the Gen W Movement, Elijah’s growing mission to equip everyday people with the tools to win-in business, in life, and in legacy.

