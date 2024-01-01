Elias World Media Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence With Multiple Telly Awards and CEO Recognition, and Announces Growth and Expansion Plans for 2026

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elias World Media (EWM) — the award-winning multimedia company specializing in video production and broadcast distribution for some of the world’s leading and most respected brands — had a banner year, winning five Telly Awards for broadcast media campaigns and video and film production, and individual honors for EWM CEO and Executive Producer Monica Elias. “As we celebrate this milestone, I’m deeply proud of the award-winning work we continue to produce in collaboration with our clients,” said Elias. “Each project represents our dedication to excellence, creativity, and storytelling that makes a meaningful impact. These Telly wins feel especially significant because they honor work produced for clients who have trusted us for so many years.”





This year, Elias was also individually honored as one of Luxury Roundtable’s “25 Women Leaders to Watch in 2025,” a select list of female leaders in the luxury market.

“Monica has shown steadfast leadership in the business with innovation, creativity, and focus,” said Mickey Alam Khan, CEO, Luxury Roundtable. “The work produced by the company she leads has made a tremendous difference in the perception of her clients across sectors, luxury and non-luxury. She has mastered the art of purposeful communication that resonates with audiences.”

The honorees comprised women from different sectors within luxury and across geographies, all sharing common traits: attention to detail, ability to anticipate trends, willingness to mentor, and a strong adherence to quality and standards.

“Being named one of Luxury Roundtable’s 25 Luxury Women Leaders to Watch in 2025 was an honor and a meaningful reminder of the extraordinary women driving innovation and shaping the future of our industries,” said Elias. “It’s inspiring to see their contributions receive the spotlight they deserve, and I’m proud to stand among them.”

Among the Telly winners was longtime client Parent Tested Parent Approved, the trusted family product resource, whose annual holiday satellite media tour was recognized with a General Products & Services award. “Monica consistently delivers exceptional results,” said Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO, Parent Tested Parent Approved. “Her professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to manage every element of a tour with absolute clarity have made each collaboration seamless and stress-free. Her understanding of what makes a message resonate, how to position brands effectively, and how to secure meaningful placements is outstanding.”

Diamonds Do Good (DDG), a non-profit that highlights the positive social, economic, and community impacts of natural diamonds worldwide, won the B2C Broadcast News Media Campaign for its Video New Release campaign series strategized, co-produced, and distributed by EWM.

“Monica and the Elias World Media team have a unique talent for bringing purpose-driven stories to life,” said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good. “Their work with Diamonds Do Good has helped us share the positive impact of natural diamonds with new audiences. We congratulate Monica on a decade of excellence and look forward to continuing our partnership in 2026.”

In honor of its 10th anniversary, EvolveMKD, a top public relations and digital marketing agency, another longstanding client, tapped Elias World Media to produce a celebratory short film highlighting the agency’s founding and achievements over the past decade. The work won two awards: Directing and Documentary Short-Form.

“The videos that Monica and her team produced for our 10-year anniversary elevated not only our event, but as the founder, really allowed me to fully internalize the journey I’d been on and celebrate it fully,” said Megan Driscoll, CEO and founder, EvolveMKD. “Having Monica’s unbelievable eye and heart for detail and telling the most compelling part of my story in the most beautiful way made this a piece of content I’ll cherish forever.”

Finally, the sales training video series for Platinum Guild International USA, the global organization dedicated to building consumer demand for platinum jewelry, was also recognized in the Series-Education & Training category. “Monica has been a long-term partner of PGI,” said Kevin Reilly, SVP, PGI USA. “She understands the essence of an organization’s brand and delivers a finished product that always exceeds expectations. This award-winning sales training series is the latest in a library of outstanding work with our organization.”

“As we look ahead, I am incredibly proud of the work our team continues to do to elevate our clients across the news media landscape,” said Elias. “This year was defined by steady growth and strong continuity—strengthening long-standing partnerships while welcoming new clients; collaborating on a significant global social-impact program and driving its visibility and reach at scale through media; and delivering award-winning campaigns that helped brands connect with millions of U.S. consumers across broadcast, digital, and emerging platforms. We also saw continued demand to produce branded lifestyle and purpose-driven video content across industries, supporting a wide range of initiatives and platforms.

Elias World Media continues to grow as a business, with ongoing investment in talent, technology, and capabilities. As we expand, we remain focused on delivering the trusted strategic and creative guidance we’re known for, high-quality content, and innovative broadcast media solutions that drive meaningful impact and measurable results—empowering brands, communications teams, marketing organizations, and PR agencies.

Equally important is our commitment to purpose. We remain deeply passionate about paying it forward and continuing to invest in philanthropic partnerships and giving back to the industries and communities we serve.”

About Elias World Media

Founded in 2015 by Monica Elias, Elias World Media (EWM) is an industry-leading multimedia company and strategic partner to brands, corporations, PR agencies, and organizations seeking to develop, produce, and distribute elevated and impactful branded broadcast news and digital lifestyle content that enhances the visibility of their products, campaigns, and missions. EWM’s offerings span video, audio, digital, live broadcast, and media integration solutions. Core services include video news releases, satellite media tours, virtual media tours, radio media tours, branded video content, short films, broadcast media integration, webcasts, and more. EWM’s client portfolio spans multiple industries, including luxury, lifestyle, jewelry, beauty, fashion, healthcare, medical aesthetics, and technology. Notable clients include De Beers, L’Oréal, Richemont, LVMH, Allergan, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Mercedes-Benz, and Johnson & Johnson. The company has been honored with over two dozen Telly Awards, eight Hermes Creative Awards, and four MarCom Awards. Led by Elias, EWM’s philosophy is that great work is born from the creative spark of its team, who lead with curiosity, imagination, and the courage to explore new possibilities—guided by experience and a willingness to challenge the status quo.

Contacts

Elias World Media



212-520-4295



info@eliasworldmedia.com

www.eliasworldmedia.com

linkedin.com/company/elias-world-media/