Elevating Operational Continuity: New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE) Unveils the SunCase™ 1213 for Mission-Critical Environments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Use Energy Solutions, Inc. (NUE) today announced the strategic launch of the 1213 SunCase™, which adds to its “man portable” segment of its SunCase Portable Power family of products. Weighing in at 30 pounds in a hardened familiar ruggedized carrying case commonly used by the military, film and TV and first responders, the SunCase 1213 combines grab and go mobility that can power most portable loads.





The SunCase 1213 with its 1200 watt power output and 1300 watt hour battery storage joins NUE’s three current ruggedized portable power products: The SunCase 605, SunCase 2425 and SunCase 3651.

“With the launch of the 1213 SunCase™, we’ve officially closed the gap between ‘portable’ and ‘powerful’,” stated Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of NUE. “For the professionals we serve, reliability isn’t a luxury; it’s a lifeline. We didn’t just build another battery; we engineered a rugged, prismatic-cell powerhouse that deals with 100-degree heat or 0 degree cold in some of the most unforgiving environments on Earth, where consumer-grade gear simply fails. We have a lot of units that were waiting for this size both in the USA and in Ukraine.”

The Strategic Advantage: Advanced Prismatic Architecture The 1213 SunCase™ was engineered to bridge a critical market gap between lightweight, consumer-tier power stations and cumbersome heavy-industrial units. The product’s core differentiator lies in its advanced cellular architecture. Pivoting away from highly fragmented, consumer-grade cylindrical or pouch lithium cells—which rely on a high number of vulnerable solder points—NUE has integrated LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) prismatic cell technology.

This provides a unified, highly stable power block characterized by superior structural integrity. These advanced cells deliver optimized thermal management under peak loads and unparalleled resistance to the kinetic vibrations and extreme heat that typically degrade standard electronic infrastructure in the field.

Bridging the Gap Between Mobility and Capacity For organizations executing mission-critical operations—ranging from emergency management and disaster response to remote media production—power reliability directly correlates to operational success.

“We have been working with the SunCase 605 that Navy and Marine units are able to carry in their backpacks,” stated Michael Kuiper, ret. Marine and consultant to NUE, “but we needed something just a bit bigger with more power and energy and the SunCase 1213 delivers that in a tight ultra portable package.”

Core Operational Capabilities and Specifications Beyond its internal stability, the 1213 SunCase™ is optimized to minimize operational downtime and maximize field versatility:

Weather-Resistant “Lid-Closed” Operation: The ruggedized chassis allows sensitive ports to remain fully protected from particulate and moisture ingress while actively delivering power.

The ruggedized chassis allows sensitive ports to remain fully protected from particulate and moisture ingress while actively delivering power. High-Fidelity Output: Sustains a continuous 1200W of pure sine wave power , ensuring the safe operation of sensitive critical tools and life-saving equipment (e.g., CPAP machines).

Sustains a continuous , ensuring the safe operation of sensitive critical tools and life-saving equipment (e.g., CPAP machines). Widest range of recharging sources in the industry : Recharge from grid, generator, solar, batteries, car batteries, 12v car chargers and 24v DC sources.

: Recharge from grid, generator, solar, batteries, car batteries, 12v car chargers and 24v DC sources. Optimized Recharge Lifecycle: Capable of a rapid-recharge cycle from 0% to 100% under 75 minutes , ensuring field operators are never tethered to grid infrastructure for extended periods.

Capable of a rapid-recharge cycle from , ensuring field operators are never tethered to grid infrastructure for extended periods. Industrial-Grade Connectivity: Features a high-draw 24V DC XT90 connection to support heavy-duty power tools and sustained enterprise workloads.

By engineering out the potential failure points inherent in legacy consumer systems, NUE is delivering uncompromising, industrial-grade power assurance to first responders, military units, emergency management teams, construction, film and TV and telecoms professionals worldwide.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Max Shmotolokha



Senior Sales & Marketing Manager



max.shmotolokha@newuseenergy.com

1-844-941-3476