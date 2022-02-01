Elevance Health Named in Top 10 of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC

The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes American corporate leadership on business issues prioritized by the public.

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AmericasMostJUST–Today JUST Capital along with CNBC released its annual JUST 100 list as part of its 2024 Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) ranked #8 overall and was recognized for the 6th consecutive year for its commitment to serving its workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

The JUST 100 are determined by scoring performance across a full range social impact and sustainability criteria and comparing companies head-to-head. The rankings measure how the nation’s largest corporations are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. Among companies in the healthcare industry, Elevance Health ranked first in two categories: how a company minimizes its environmental impact and its commitment to good governance.

“We’re grateful to be recognized by JUST Capital as one of America’s Most JUST Companies 6 years in a row,” said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO of Elevance Health. “This recognition demonstrates our commitment to driving a sustainability strategy that advances whole health and health equity. It also affirms our goal to become a lifetime, trusted health partner – fueled by our passion for making a difference for those we serve and our commitment to driving health beyond healthcare.”

Learn more about Elevance Health’s commitment to advancing whole health including its sustainability strategy at https://www.elevancehealth.com/who-we-are/corporate-responsibility.

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit that demonstrates how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. JUST Rankings reveal which companies are doing the best job of creating value for their stakeholders, and consistently show that the companies that score best also outperform their peers financially.

Compared to their Russell 1000 peers, companies in the JUST 100 on average:

Pay 11.8 percentage points more of their workers a family sustaining living wage (78.3%).

Provide 7.2 more hours of career development training per employee.

Offer 2 more weeks of paid parental leave for both primary caregivers and secondary caregivers.

Intake 99% less water per revenue dollar.

Emitted 42% less metric tons of CO2 per revenue dollar.

Used 29.6 percentage points more renewable energy as a proportion of their total energy use.

Have a 4% higher profit margin, 2.9% higher return on equity, and 1.2% higher dividend yield.

“American capitalism has to work for more Americans. For this to happen, the private sector, and especially big corporations, must take the lead in creating value for all their stakeholders,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. “That’s exactly what the JUST 100 are doing. They show that just business is better business.”

An exploration of the JUST 100 companies can be found at justcapital.com/rankings.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 117 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

About CNBC

CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news, providing real-time financial market coverage and business content consumed by more than half a billion people per month across all platforms. The network’s 15 live hours a day of news programming in North America (weekdays from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC’s global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of reality programming, CNBC’s highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also offers content through its vast portfolio of digital products such as: CNBC.com, which provides financial market news and information to CNBC’s investor audience; CNBC Make It, a digital destination focused on making you smarter about how you earn, save and spend your money; CNBC PRO, a premium service that provides in-depth access to Wall Street; a suite of CNBC mobile apps for iOS and Android devices; Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice interfaces; and streaming services including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Samsung Smart TVs. To learn more, visit https://www.cnbc.com/digital-products/.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc. For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.

About JUST Capital

The mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to demonstrate how just business – defined by the priorities of the public – is better business. Our goal is to help companies create value for all their stakeholders – their workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders – by focusing on the issues that matter most to Americans. To date, we’ve polled more than 170,000 Americans on the issues they believe companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior, and those insights guide our work. We believe that business and markets can and must be a force for the greater good and that by shifting the resources of the $21.6 trillion private sector, we can drive competition to build a better future for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, initiatives, and new offerings like the JUST Jobs Scorecard help track, analyze, incentivize, and scale corporate stakeholder performance. JUST Capital publishes the annual list of America’s Most JUST Companies, the JUST 100, in partnership with CNBC. To learn more, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

About Methodology

Since 2015, JUST Capital has surveyed more than 170,000 Americans on what Issues they believe U.S. companies should prioritize when it comes to just business behavior. Those Issues become the foundation by which we track, analyze, and incentivize corporate behavior change, including the Rankings of America’s Most JUST Companies. JUST evaluated 937 companies across 5 stakeholders, 20 Issues, and 236 raw data points to produce the 2024 Rankings, featuring the JUST 100 and Industry Leader lists.

