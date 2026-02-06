Elektros Inc. Sees Rising Lithium Demand as Historic Cold Weather Accelerates Global Energy Needs

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today highlighted the growing importance of lithium and rare earth minerals as historic and extreme cold weather conditions place increasing strain on global energy systems.

As freezing temperatures impact power grids, heating infrastructure, and emergency services, demand for reliable energy storage and backup power solutions continues to rise. Lithium plays a critical role in powering electric vehicles, backup generators, energy storage systems, and clean technology solutions that help keep homes warm, lights on, and communities functioning during severe weather events.

Elektros is working alongside its partners in Sierra Leone, Africa, to advance the development and stockpiling of hard rock lithium resources. This strategic focus comes at a time when lithium demand is accelerating globally and prices remain at historically elevated levels.

Industry leaders and global media continue to emphasize lithium’s importance in today’s energy landscape:

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla: “There is no shortage of lithium itself, but the pace of extraction and refinement is the limiting factor.”

Financial Times: “Lithium sits at the heart of the energy transition.”

Bloomberg: “Lithium is a key ingredient in the batteries powering electric vehicles and energy storage systems.”

Reuters: “Lithium is a critical element for the electric-vehicle ramp-up.”

Benzinga: “Lithium is one of the most important battery metals shaping the future of energy and transportation.”

“With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, dependable and clean energy solutions are essential,” said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. “Lithium-based technologies are central to energy resilience, and Elektros is focused on responsibly advancing lithium resources with our partners in Sierra Leone to help meet this growing global demand.”

Although Elektros is a small company today, we aspire to grow with the same discipline, scale, and long-term vision demonstrated by successful companies operating across the global lithium and rare earth minerals sector. The following ticker symbols are provided for reference only:

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Company Information:

Elektros Inc.

OTC PINK:ELEK

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire