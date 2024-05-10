ELEKTROS Inc. Positions Itself for Strategic Growth as the Company Advances Its Vision for a High-Speed EV Charging Network

Company focus expands toward high-speed EV charging stations as global electric vehicle adoption continues to highlight the need for broader, faster and more reliable charging infrastructure

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that, following correspondence regarding U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, the Company has reviewed Jaguar Land Rover’s response and has elected not to pursue the matter further. Management believes this allows the Company to focus its attention on executing its strategic growth initiatives.

The Company is negotiating to secure a location for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations to operate under the ELEKTROS brand. In parallel, the Company is in discussions with a major U.S. EV charging infrastructure installer regarding a potential installation project, subject to completing definitive agreements.

Management believes the proposed charging-station initiative, if completed, could represent a meaningful step toward building a physical ELEKTROS presence in the EV infrastructure market. The Company intends to evaluate charging-site economics, installation requirements, operating logistics, branding opportunities and potential customer demand as it continues discussions with potential infrastructure participants.

“This is an exciting step for ELEKTROS as we focus on building our business and executing our long-term vision,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. “As EV adoption continues to move forward, we believe charging access, speed and reliability remain central issues for consumers, automakers and infrastructure operators. ELEKTROS is focused on exploring a practical path toward participating in that future.”

Industry Background: Verified Public Reporting on EV Charging Infrastructure

Elon Musk / Reuters: Reuters reported on May 10, 2024 that Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tesla would spend more than $500 million in 2024 to expand its fast-charging network. Musk stated: “Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year.”

Reuters: Reuters reported that the planned Supercharger expansion followed Tesla workforce reductions and still reflected a stated commitment to expand fast-charging infrastructure.

Benzinga: Benzinga reported that Tesla opened select U.S. Supercharger stations to non-Tesla EVs and quoted Tesla as stating: “Access to an extensive, convenient and reliable fast-charging network is critical for large-scale EV adoption.”

The Wall Street Journal: The Wall Street Journal reported in October 2025 that U.S. fast-charging ports increased by more than 80% over two years, reaching more than 60,300 by August, citing federal data from the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation.

Additional market context: Recent public reporting has continued to identify charging availability and access to fast charging as major considerations for EV drivers and fleet operators.

Strategic Focus

ELEKTROS believes the growth of electric vehicles globally may create opportunities for companies focused on high-speed charging locations, installation execution, site branding and infrastructure support. The Company’s current focus remains on negotiating potential charging locations and evaluating a possible installation project, while maintaining disciplined attention to definitive agreements, customary conditions and practical execution.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Negotiations and proposed projects remain subject to execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions. Statements regarding potential charging-station locations, infrastructure installation, branding, market opportunities, operating plans and future growth initiatives are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Source Notes for Industry Background

Reuters, May 10, 2024, reporting Elon Musk statement on Tesla Supercharger expansion. https://www.reuters.com/technology/elon-musk-says-tesla-will-spend-500-mln-expand-charging-network-2024-05-10/

Elon Musk post on X, May 10, 2024, regarding Tesla Supercharger expansion. https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1788834859110002716

Benzinga, March 1, 2023, reporting Tesla Supercharger access and large-scale EV adoption statement. https://www.benzinga.com/news/23/03/31128427/tesla-supercharger-stations-now-open-for-rivals-in-the-united-states-heres-how-it-works-and-why-its

The Wall Street Journal, Oct. 3, 2025, reporting growth in U.S. fast-charging ports. https://www.wsj.com/business/autos/america-keeps-adding-ev-chargers-will-there-be-more-drivers-to-use-them-dd247fa6

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire