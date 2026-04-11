Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK) today announced a major strategic breakthrough following direct engagement with a leading global automotive technology company regarding its patented EV charging system.

Following a rigorous review process, both parties confirmed there is no infringement associated with Elektros’ patent-significantly de-risking the company’s core technology and strengthening its position for major commercial opportunities.

View the patent (clickable link):

https://patents.google.com/patent/US12522100B1/en

Global momentum toward electric vehicles continues to accelerate as gasoline prices remain elevated and volatile.

Reuters reports that persistently high fuel costs are reinforcing the economic case for electric vehicles, with consumers increasingly prioritizing long-term savings and energy independence.

Benzinga highlights that rising gasoline prices are pushing a growing share of consumers toward EV adoption, with affordability over time becoming a central decision factor.

Bloomberg News emphasizes that electric vehicles are increasingly viewed as a strategic hedge against fuel price volatility, enabling drivers to significantly reduce long-term transportation costs.

Financial Times underscores that the global expansion of EV infrastructure is critical, noting that scalable and efficient charging networks are essential to sustaining mass adoption.

Le Monde notes that robust charging infrastructure is becoming a national priority across Europe as governments and industries align to accelerate electrification.

Neue Zürcher Zeitung highlights that reliable EV charging infrastructure is now a cornerstone of modern transportation systems, essential for economic and environmental sustainability.

Elektros is currently exploring two strategic pathways:

A proposed one-year lease agreement (May 2026 – May 2027)

A potential full acquisition of the patent

At the core is Elektros’ proprietary multi-plug charging architecture, designed to dramatically reduce charging times.

“This is a defining moment for Elektros,” said Shlomo Bleier, CEO. “We are entering a phase where speed, efficiency, and scalability will define the leaders in EV infrastructure. Our technology has the potential to compress charging times to minutes-positioning us at the forefront of a massive global transition.”

While no definitive agreements have been finalized, Elektros remains focused on unlocking long-term shareholder value.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.elektros.energy

Phone: tel:786-477-9003

Email: mailto:elektrosinc@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire