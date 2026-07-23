Elektros Highlights AI Energy Infrastructure Opportunity Amid Rising Grid Demand

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) announced that artificial intelligence infrastructure continues to reshape electricity demand across the United States. The Company believes growing grid constraints and higher commercial power consumption create opportunities for innovative energy solutions. Elektros is evaluating localized power generation, energy optimization technologies, and scalable infrastructure intended to improve efficiency and reliability while supporting future AI-driven demand.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone while evaluating innovative energy technologies and infrastructure opportunities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire