Electronic Caregiver and HCUnity Launch Longitudinal Care Intelligence Platform to Advance the Future of Connected Care

July 1st Platform Expansion Connects Home-Based Patient Engagement, Care Coordination, Clinical Intelligence, and Outcomes Measurement Across the Continuum of Care

Electronic Caregiver today announced the launch of a major platform expansion that advances Addison Care from a patient engagement and monitoring solution into a longitudinal care intelligence platform designed to support Advanced Primary Care Management, population health initiatives, care management programs, and performance-based healthcare delivery.

At the center of the platform is Addison Care, Electronic Caregiver’s intelligent care companion, designed to maintain a continuous presence in patients’ daily lives. Through natural interaction, wellness engagement, medication support, remote monitoring, care coordination, and ongoing communication, Addison helps individuals remain connected to their care plans while providing healthcare organizations greater visibility into patient health between traditional clinical encounters.

For years, healthcare delivery has largely been built around episodic interactions-office visits, hospitalizations, laboratory testing, and periodic assessments. Yet many of the factors that determine health outcomes occur between those encounters. Medication adherence, social isolation, treatment compliance, emerging symptoms, lifestyle behaviors, caregiver challenges, and subtle changes in condition often develop long before they become visible within the traditional healthcare system.

The July 1st, 2026, platform expansion addresses that gap by combining Electronic Caregiver’s Addison Care ecosystem with HCUnity’s care coordination, operational intelligence, and longitudinal care management infrastructure.

As healthcare increasingly shifts toward outcomes-driven and performance-based models, providers face growing pressure to improve patient outcomes while reducing avoidable hospitalizations, emergency department utilization, and overall care costs. Success requires more than collecting information. It requires the ability to understand the complete patient story, identify emerging risks, coordinate interventions, and evaluate whether those interventions are improving patient health over time.

Through connectivity with national healthcare information exchange infrastructure, including TEFCA-enabled networks, Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs), Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), and interoperable healthcare systems, participating organizations can combine home-based patient engagement data with broader clinical information across the continuum of care.

With appropriate patient authorization and provider participation, care teams may gain visibility into hospital admissions and discharges, laboratory results, medication changes, specialist encounters, physician care plans, and other clinically relevant information that has traditionally existed across multiple disconnected systems.

Beyond connecting information, the combined Addison Care and HCUnity platform is designed to help healthcare organizations improve outcomes through continuous patient engagement, longitudinal oversight, and coordinated intervention.

By combining daily patient interactions, monitoring, care management workflows, physician-directed plans of care, and broader clinical context, providers gain greater visibility into adherence, treatment response, emerging risks, social determinants, caregiver challenges, and changing patient conditions between traditional healthcare encounters.

The result is a more proactive model of care that can identify concerns earlier, prioritize interventions more effectively, support family caregivers, reduce avoidable utilization, improve continuity of care, and help healthcare organizations understand which actions are producing measurable improvements in outcomes over time.

“This marks an important evolution in how healthcare organizations can support patients between clinical encounters,” said Anthony Dohrmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Caregiver. “For years, healthcare technology has focused on monitoring activity and collecting information. The future is understanding whether care is truly improving lives. By connecting patient engagement, care coordination, clinical context, and outcomes measurement, we believe healthcare organizations can move beyond reactive care and toward a more intelligent, proactive model of patient support.”

The platform’s objective is not simply to generate more data but to help healthcare organizations evaluate which interventions lead to measurable improvements in patient outcomes, quality of life, independence, adherence, and overall health.

Early observations among participating populations have demonstrated promising reductions in hospital utilization, while the expanded platform creates the opportunity to evaluate hundreds of clinical, operational, and economic indicators across larger patient populations over time.

“Care management is no longer about isolated programs or disconnected touchpoints,” said Gary Liuzzo, Chief Executive Officer of HCUnity. “It requires a longitudinal view of the patient and the operational infrastructure to support proactive, coordinated action across the continuum. HCUnity was built to help care teams understand the complete patient story, organize care management activities around physician-directed plans of care, and create more consistent oversight across programs such as Advanced Primary Care Management, Chronic Care Management, Transitional Care Management, and other longitudinal care models.”

The partnership combines HCUnity’s care coordination workflows, operational intelligence, and care management infrastructure with Electronic Caregiver’s patient engagement technologies, monitoring capabilities, communication systems, and in-home care platform.

Together, the organizations are helping healthcare providers transition from episodic care models toward continuous patient oversight supported by connected data, coordinated workflows, and measurable outcomes.

As healthcare continues its shift toward Advanced Primary Care Management, population health management, and performance-based reimbursement models, Electronic Caregiver and HCUnity believe the next evolution of care will be defined not by how much information is collected, but by how effectively healthcare organizations can determine which interventions truly improve lives.

The future of healthcare is not simply making patient data visible. It is making the effectiveness of care visible.

By connecting the daily living environment with clinical care, care coordination, and longitudinal outcome measurement, healthcare organizations can begin to identify which actions help patients remain healthier, safer, more independent, and out of the hospital. Electronic Caregiver and HCUnity believe this continuous learning environment, one that helps care teams see sooner, intervene earlier, coordinate more effectively, and learn continuously from outcomes, represents a foundational step toward the future of connected, intelligent healthcare.

The July 1 platform expansion will be available to participating healthcare organizations, providers, care management teams, and Electronic Caregiver partners nationwide.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver is a healthcare technology company focused on improving outcomes, extending independence, and reducing avoidable healthcare utilization through its Addison Care platform. The company provides patient engagement, remote monitoring, care coordination, virtual care, and intelligent healthcare technologies that support patients, caregivers, providers, and healthcare organizations nationwide.

About HCUnity

HCUnity provides healthcare organizations with care coordination, operational intelligence, and longitudinal care management infrastructure designed to improve visibility, continuity, and performance across the patient journey. The platform supports healthcare organizations as they transition toward Advanced Primary Care Management, population health management, and outcomes-focused care delivery.

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SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire