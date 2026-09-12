ElectricTricycle.com Announces New Addmotor Flagship Models and Launches Certified Pre-Owned Program

ElectricTricycle.com, an e-commerce platform dedicated to the electric trike and electric bike sector, today officially announced the expansion of its high-performance product inventory with the introduction of new Addmotor flagship models. Simultaneously, the company launched its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program, establishing a comprehensive circular economy framework designed to broaden consumer accessibility and drive sustainable growth across the specialized transit market.

As urban infrastructure shifts toward sustainable alternatives and consumer demand accelerates for dependable car-replacement options, ElectricTricycle.com continues to bridge the gap between premium performance and market accessibility. The newly integrated Addmotor flagship line introduces advanced engineering specifications to the platform’s multi-brand ecosystem-which also features industry leaders like Maxfoot and Zycle-catering to diverse consumer segments ranging from outdoor recreation enthusiasts to the rapidly expanding silver economy.

Redefining Green-Mobility Through Technology Innovation

The latest Addmotor flagship models arriving on ElectricTricycle.com emphasize technical architectures built to meet rigorous consumer demands for safety, stability, and utility. Key engineering highlights across the new release matrix include:

Upgraded Powertrains & Dual-Sided Telemetry: Equipped with high torque mid-drive or rear-drive motor configurations paired with dual channel digital torque sensors to optimize power delivery on steep inclines and complex terrain.

Equipped with high torque mid-drive or rear-drive motor configurations paired with to optimize power delivery on steep inclines and complex terrain. Thermal-Gel Battery Safety Architectures: Integrating high-capacity battery systems protected by full-potting thermal-gel technology, ensuring long term operational safety and enhanced thermal stability under heavy load conditions.

Integrating high-capacity battery systems protected by full-potting thermal-gel technology, ensuring long term operational safety and enhanced thermal stability under heavy load conditions. Ergonomic Stability Structures: Featuring specialized three-wheel geometries, split axle rear-drive modules, and mechanical differentials that offer inherent structural balance for riders seeking enhanced security compared to traditional two-wheeled electric bikes.

Addmotor Flagship Model Matrix

Freetan – Semi-Recumbent Full-Suspension ETrike for Comfort

Built for urban commuting, neighborhood mobility, and extended comfort-focused riding; suitable for all-age users, and comfort oriented recreational cyclists who require high stability, low step‑through accessibility, and semi-recumbent ergonomics.

Integrated frame architecture, full internal cable routing, 11.4″ step-through frame, and gear mesh U-joint steering providing a streamlined profile, easy mounting, and precise handling.

750W rear-drive motor, high-precision digital torque sensor, and 48V 20Ah Xaunwu battery pack built with Samsung 21700 cells, and thermal-conductive silicone potting in an aluminum housing.

Full-suspension configuration featuring an 80mm-travel front suspension fork combined with dual rear shocks for impact absorption and terrain stability.

Adjustable seat and adjustable handlebar system, and a 90°-170° reclining backrest enabling customizable posture alignment, lumbar relief, and multi‑position riding ergonomics.

EB2.0 lighting suite: front and rear illumination delivering high visibility signaling and night riding safety.

Freetan Turbo – High Torque Mid-Drive, Long-Range, Semi-Recumbent Comfort (Scheduled for Release in November 2026)

Built on the Freetan semi recumbent full suspension architecture.

750W Bafang mid-drive motor delivering 150Nm torque for heavy-load and steep grade performance.

for heavy-load and steep grade performance. 48V 20Ah Samsung 21700 cell battery pack with full-potting thermal-gel protection engineered for long range touring and sustained power delivery under high load conditions.

Integrated wheel design for enhanced structural rigidity and stability.

Reinforced drivetrain for high demand terrain and long‑distance touring.

Designed for riders requiring elevated power output and mechanical advantage.

Freetri – Folding Semi-Recumbent Electric Trike Based on Freetan

Derived semi-recumbent geometry based on the Freetan ergonomic and structural platform, retaining 11.4-inch step-through accessibility and comfort focused rider posture

Compact folding frame enabling space efficient storage for apartment, SUV, RV and constrained footprint environments

750W rear-drive motor, Intelligent control system, a torque‑sensor for responsive assistance and predictable low speed handling

48V 20Ah Samsung 21700 cell battery delivering extended range performance suitable for daily commuting and urban mobility

Adjustable seat, adjustable handlebar system, and semi-recumbent posture designed for comfort-oriented riding scenarios

UTrike U-750 – Fixed / Tilting Dual Mode Utility ETrike

Front-rear decoupled frame with a pivot mechanism enabling two riding modes: Fixed Mode for rigid stability; Tilting Mode for lean to turn dynamics.

750W rear-drive motor (1400W peak) paired with a torque sensor and 48V 20Ah Samsung battery delivering up to 85 miles in the PAS1.

20″ × 4.0″ fat tire configuration providing wide contact traction, damping, and predictable cornering behavior.

Triple mechanical disc brakes with integrated parking brake for load bearing stability and controlled stops.

Utility ready payload structure supporting 340 lbs rider + 100 lbs cargo capacity for errands, hauling, and mixed use riding.

UTrike U-710 – Fixed / Tilting Dual Mode Urban Folding ETrike

Folding frame built on the UTrike dual mode tilt system, combining Fixed Mode stability, Tilting Mode agility, and compact foldable storage.

Step-through geometry optimized for accessibility across rider age ranges and mobility levels.

750W rear-drive motor and 48V 20Ah Samsung battery delivering long-range commuting capability.

Front suspension fork and 20″ X 3.0″ tires engineered for balanced traction and predictable lean to turn behavior.

Multi-purpose configuration suitable for commuting, daily mobility, and storage restricted environments.

Pioneering Circular Economy with the CPO Initiative

In a strategic move to optimize asset lifecycle management and lower the barrier to entry for personal electric trikes, ElectricTricycle.com has officially rolled out its Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program.

The proprietary CPO framework addresses a critical white space in the micro-mobility market by applying rigorous standards to returned, showroom, or short-term trial models from leading US electric tricycle brands such as Addmotor, Maxfoot, and Zycle. Each unit undergoes a strict multi-point technical inspection-covering battery health integrity, motor performance, and frame structural alignment-ensuring all components strictly adhere to original factory specifications before being certified and offered with a warranty.

“The micro-mobility market is maturing rapidly, and consumers now expect the same level of post-purchase security and value retention found in mainstream automotive sectors,” said Winkey Li, Vice President of Global Strategy at ElectricTricycle.com. “By combining our lineup of advanced Addmotor flagship models with a trusted Certified Pre-Owned program, we are not only expanding our addressable market but also championing a sustainable, circular economic model that extends product lifecycles and reduces environmental waste.”

Strategic Outlook and Market Growth

The simultaneous rollout of next-generation flagship models and the CPO ecosystem underscores ElectricTricycle.com’s agile D2C (Direct-to-Consumer) platform strategy. By accommodating both premium-seeking early adopters and budget-conscious, eco-friendly consumers, the company is uniquely positioned to capture shifting market dynamics amid ongoing consumer spending adjustments.

Looking ahead, ElectricTricycle.com plans to further scale its multi-brand platform infrastructure, enhance its digital logistics and customer support networks, and deepen its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles by normalizing circular consumption within the light electric vehicle industry.

Availability & Launch Timeline

The new Addmotor flagship lineup, including the Freetan and the UTrike series (UTrike U-750 and UTrike U-710), is rolling out sequentially across ElectricTricycle.com starting September 10, 2026. The Freetan Turbo mid-drive variant is officially scheduled for release in November 2026. Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) inventory is now live and available immediately, backed by rigorous multi-point inspections and comprehensive warranty coverage.

For more information regarding pricing, specifications, the new Addmotor flagship lineup, or to explore the Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) inventory, please visit ElectricTricycle.com.

About ElectricTricycle.com

ElectricTricycle.com is a specialized e-commerce and digital marketplace platform focused on high-performance electric tricycles and micro-mobility solutions. Featuring electric tricycle brands including Addmotor, Maxfoot, and Zycle, the platform curates advanced multi-functional vehicles tailored for urban commuters, families, pet owners, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, cargo couriers, and the rapidly expanding silver economy seeking accessible senior mobility, backed by a commitment to quality, safety, and sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: ElectricTricycle.com

Contact Person: Electric Tricycle

Email: sales@electrictricycle.com

Phone: +1 (888) 660-0868

Address: 4188 Arden Drive El Monte, California, 91731, California, United States

Website: https://electrictricycle.com/

SOURCE: ElectricTricycle.com

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