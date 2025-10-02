Electric Metals (USA) Limited Announces Continuance to British Columbia

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (“EML” or the “Company“) (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced continuance (the “Continuance”) from a corporation governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act into a corporation governed by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “BCBCA”).

Following the Continuance, the Company is now a corporation governed by the laws of British Columbia. The Continuance was approved by shareholders at the Company’s annual and special meeting held on September 4, 2025.

The Company has received conditional acceptance of the Continuance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Final acceptance remains subject to the Company satisfying certain customary filing requirements with the TSXV.

The Continuance does not affect the day-to-day operations of the Company or its business objectives. The authorized share capital of the Company, the rights and restrictions attached to the Company’s outstanding common shares, and the trading of the Company’s shares on the TSXV and OTCQB remain unchanged.

The Company believes that the Continuance provides increased flexibility under the corporate laws of British Columbia, which TSXV-listed issuers more commonly use. It aligns the Company with standard practices for junior mining companies.

Brian Savage, CEO of Electric Metals, commented: “The completion of our continuance into British Columbia represents an important first step in our corporate restructuring process. This provides us with greater flexibility under Canadian corporate law and aligns us with the practices of other TSXV-listed issuers. Looking ahead, this step also positions us to potentially pursue a continuance into the State of Delaware, subject to regulatory requirements and other customary tax and legal considerations.”

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a U.S.-based critical minerals company advancing manganese and silver projects that support the clean energy transition. The Company’s principal asset is the North Star Manganese Project in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The Project has been the subject of extensive technical work, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Electric Metals’ mission is to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products for the North American electric vehicle battery, technology, and industrial markets. With manganese playing an increasingly important role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic production in North America, the development of the North Star Manganese Project represents a strategic opportunity for the United States, the State of Minnesota, and the Company’s shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage

CEO & Director

(303) 656-9197

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by words such as “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “targets,” “potential,” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the completion, timing and anticipated effects of the Company’s proposed two-step continuance (from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and, subject to completion of that step, to the Delaware General Corporation Law); the potential benefits of the continuances, including increased flexibility, alignment with the Company’s strategic objectives, and enhanced positioning for partnerships, financing and growth; the Company’s mission to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese products for the electric vehicle, technology and industrial markets; the advancement and strategic importance of the North Star Manganese Project; and the Company’s intention to provide further updates as appropriate.

These statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management as of the date hereof, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: receipt of all necessary shareholder, stock exchange, regulatory and governmental approvals; the ability to complete the continuances on the anticipated timeline (or at all); the Company’s tax residency status and the treatment of continuances under applicable tax laws; general business and economic conditions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; commodity prices and exchange rates; and the Company’s ability to execute its strategy and advance project development.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain required approvals; delays or inability to complete the continuances; legal, regulatory or tax changes affecting cross-jurisdictional continuances; potential adverse tax consequences to the Company and/or its shareholders, including the risk of exit taxes, deemed dispositions, changes in tax residency, loss or limitation of tax attributes, or new or additional filing, withholding or payment obligations; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development; risks related to metallurgical test work, processing, permitting and infrastructure; availability and cost of power, reagents, labor and transportation; the ability to secure financing, offtake and strategic partnerships; commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; and general market conditions.

If and to the extent any disclosure herein references the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the North Star Manganese Project, readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information in this news release is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

