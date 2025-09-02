EHC Associates Acquires Fellow Environmental Remediation Leader, Establishes Platform for Complementary Additions

ecoservices Brings Robust PA Client Base, Bolstered Access to MD, NJ and DE Markets

EHC Associates, providers of premier abatement and remediation services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announced today that it has acquired ecoservices, LLC, a complementary provider of environmental remediation solutions. Based in Exton, Pennsylvania, ecoservices has successfully completed nearly 3,000 projects since its founding in 2009. It grows EHC’s footprint to the east, and affords a strong foundation for projects in Maryland, New Jersey and Delaware.

“Much like ours at EHC, the ecoservices team is known for its deep industry experience and combined decades together,” stated EHC President John Hartman. “ecoservices expands our service area, and EHC adds numerous services to their offering. With this acquisition we grow in size and reach and also improve as an organization – by sharing expertise and best practices, we expect to further strengthen client relationships and win new business. We are already seeing the benefits of our teamwork.”

Followed ecoservices President Linda DeNenno, “This acquisition represents more than just growth – it’s about uniting two teams with similar values, work ethics and dedication to their clients. With decades of experience now combined under one company, our teams bring together unmatched knowledge and skill that set us apart in the industry. The acquisition not only strengthens our ability to deliver the highest level of service, but also ensures that our employees continue to have a clear path for professional growth and advancement as the company evolves.”

In addition to the ecoservices acquisition, EHC has also acquired East Coast Concrete Coating. This milestone expands the platform to other complementary specialty contractors, providing EHC a competitive advantage in its scope of capabilities for each job bid. “With this flooring solution under ownership, we can see an asbestos remediation project through to its finished state…with a modern, safe surface ready for students or employees,” explained Mr. Hartman. East Coast Concrete Coating founder Zack Beitz has joined the EHC platform as its Chief Operating Officer.

Founded in 1983, EHC Associates has experienced unprecedented success during its four years of ownership by PennSpring Capital, a private investment firm based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Backed by PennSpring’s extensive resources and with these first two acquisitions complete, EHC is ideally positioned to integrate additional remediation providers and other commercial services – and to create value for their business owners as part of a greater whole.

“We are proud to welcome Linda and Zack to the EHC team, where their transition from sellers to partners is now complete,” stated EHC Chairman and PennSpring Managing Partner Lou Castelli. “Both Linda and Zack are exceptional operators, with high integrity and a commitment to serve – as reflected in the success of their organizations. EHC Associates is imminently stronger for their addition, and the integrated platform is now accelerating with PennSpring support.”

—

About PennSpring Capital

PennSpring Capital unlocks liquidity and empowers growth. Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities, investing in dynamic firms and helping evolve them to institutional scale. PennSpring’s principals are entrepreneurs with firsthand experience in growing and positioning businesses. PennSpring engages at a deep level and applies its experience to elevate its partners’ businesses. The firm has made twenty-two investments since 2018, including fourteen majority investments, and has completed seven successful exits during that period. Learn more at www.pennspring.com.

Contact Us

Justin Davis | Partner

justin@pennspring.com

SOURCE: PennSpring Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire