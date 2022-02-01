EDYE joins Verizon’s +play platform

Edye joins Verizon’s new subscription hub, built for Verizon customers to discover, shop and save on subscriptions – all in one place

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edye announced today that it is now available on Verizon’s +play – the cutting-edge platform built by Verizon for customers to shop for, manage and save on their favorite subscriptions, all in one place.

Verizon’s +play seamlessly integrates a breadth of content services – spanning from the best in entertainment to education, lifestyle to fitness – in a single place so customers can easily search, subscribe, save money on, and pay for their subscription services.

Eric Turpin, General Manager of HITN, said: “We are very excited with the partnership with +play. Verizon +play became the first platform in the United States to offer Edye and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Verizon.”

“We’re thrilled to have Edye as a +play partner, giving Verizon customers access to its amazing services and offerings through our platform,” said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer of Verizon Consumer Group. “With hundreds of content and subscription services available in the marketplace, customers find themselves challenged to keep up with new services, get attractive promotions, and manage and track what they’re already signed up for. +play is the solution to these pain points.”

About EDYE:



EDYE is a premium Spanish-language SVOD streaming service designed for preschool-aged children with fun and safe content especially curated by early childhood development experts. EDYE offers a library of more than 3,000 episodes from world-renowned preschool series featuring some of children’s most beloved characters along with games, activities, e-books, and guides to help parents learn about the value and benefits of the content. It is currently available across all the leading digital platforms and devices as well as through pay TV, internet, and mobile operators in the United States and Latin America. For more information, visit https://edye.com/. Follow EDYE on Instagram and Facebook.

About HITN-TV:



HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the “HITN GO” Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

