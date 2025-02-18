Education Management Solutions Partners with Lumeto to Enable AI-Enabled VR Healthcare Training and Management

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Education Management Solutions (EMS), a leader in healthcare simulation and competency management platforms, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Lumeto, a pioneer in virtual reality (VR) solutions for experiential learning. EMS will become a North American reseller of Lumeto’s InvolveXR platform, providing a comprehensive suite of tools to healthcare institutions.

InvolveXR is a cutting-edge VR platform designed to elevate experiential learning by immersing learners in realistic, interactive simulations. “By introducing InvolveXR into our catalog of offerings, EMS will be able to provide healthcare education institutions with a holistic solution that combines state-of-the-art VR technology and EMS’s robust suite of management and analytics tools,” said Matt Merino, CEO of EMS. “This synergy will empower simulation directors and educators to deliver impactful, scalable, and data-driven training programs.”

“By combining EMS’s expertise in simulation management with our AI-driven VR simulation platform, EMS can deliver comprehensive learning solutions that bridge technology and pedagogy,” said Raja Khanna, CEO of Lumeto. “We are thrilled to partner with EMS, a trusted leader in healthcare education technology, to further our mission of improving healthcare learner outcomes and advancing patient care.”

Lumeto’s InvolveXR platform stands out for its competency-based learning experiences that are customizable to meet specific program and learner needs. The platform also offers industry-leading conversational and assessment AI capabilities, which enable dynamic, realistic interactions and precise evaluation of learner performance and enhance realism, operational efficiency, and scalability. InvolveXR supports all modes of training, including asynchronous, synchronous, single-learner, multi-learner, remote, and onsite scenarios, ensuring flexibility for diverse educational settings. By providing learners with hands-on experience in a risk-free environment, InvolveXR fosters skill acquisition, critical thinking, and team collaboration, preparing healthcare learners to excel in real-world challenges. With the InvolveXR platform, healthcare training programs have a scalable Sim Lab that is tailored to their needs and deployable in minutes.

EMS is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge simulation solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of higher education, healthcare systems, and government institutions. Their comprehensive solutions suite includes enterprise simulation management, which streamlines the administration and operation of simulation centers, competency tracking to ensure precise and objective assessment of learner performance, and mobile simulation platforms that offer unparalleled flexibility for remote and on-site training.

This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to addressing the evolving needs of healthcare education. With EMS’s extensive reach and Lumeto’s groundbreaking technology, institutions across North America will have access to a comprehensive ecosystem that supports immersive learning and operational efficiency.

About Education Management Solutions (EMS):

Education Management Solutions is a leading provider in healthcare simulation and competency solutions. As a hardware and software-agnostic provider, EMS solutions integrate seamlessly with all top manikin manufacturers and learning management systems. EMS solutions offer the flexibility of both on-premises and cloud solutions and provide top-tier 24/7 live support to ensure optimal user experience in support of their mission to elevate the discipline of healthcare anytime, anywhere.

About Lumeto

Lumeto is a trailblazer in AI and XR technology for experiential learning in healthcare, specializing in immersive solutions that help organizations drive real-world impact. The InvolveXR platform empowers healthcare organizations to create and deliver interactive, measurable, and scalable training experiences, bridging the gap between theory and practice for learners across the healthcare spectrum.

