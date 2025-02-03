Edtech Market to Grow by USD 170.8 Billion by 2029, Driven by Shift Toward Ebooks, Report on How AI is Redefining the Market Landscape – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with market evolution powered by AI – The global edtech market size is estimated to grow by USD 170.8 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Learners shifting toward ebooks is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased demand for distance learning. However, availability of open-source learning content poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Inc., Discovery Education Inc., edX LLC, Ellucian Co., Google LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean World Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UOL EdTech, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., and Warner Bros Discovery Inc..

Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 – 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 170.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Germany, China, Canada, India, Japan, South Korea, UK, France, and Brazil

Market Driver

The Edtech market is thriving with the increasing adoption of digital tools by educators and learners alike. Online learning platforms, educational apps, and digital learning tools are trending, offering personalized learning experiences through Artificial Intelligence. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this digital transformation, creating a need for remote learning solutions and upskilling/reskilling in the corporate training space. Interactive displays, tablets, laptops, and Cloud Deployment are essential hardware for this digital learning revolution. E-learning platforms, interactive whiteboards, virtual reality headsets, and Learning management systems are popular services. Gamification, adaptive learning, and virtual reality are transforming classrooms, while eBooks and digital content replace printed material. Edtech caters to various segments – Business, Consumer, Preschool, and On-premises. AI technology and Data Analytics/Learning Analytics are crucial, with Chatbots streamlining communication. However, challenges persist, including the digital divide and infrastructure challenges. Hybrid learning models, edutainment, and mobile learning are solutions. Venture capitalists invest in innovative edtech startups, creating a vibrant ecosystem. Data privacy norms, IoT, and Big data are crucial considerations. The future of Edtech is bright, with interactive, multimedia, and adaptive learning platforms shaping the future of education.

Online learning has experienced substantial growth in the last decade, with educational institutions utilizing the Internet to offer individuals the chance to acquire new skills. The accessibility and flexibility of online learning have made it a crucial part of many people’s lives. Schools, universities, and businesses are using online or distance learning to deliver courses and training programs. Top-ranked universities, such as Stanford and Harvard, are democratizing education by providing online access to courses in various fields, including computer science, engineering, mathematics, business, art, and personal development. This trend is driving the popularity of distance learning, which is projected to drive the expansion of the global EdTech market throughout the forecast period.

Market Challenges

The Edtech market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing adoption of digital tools like educational apps, online learning platforms, and interactive displays. However, challenges persist for both educators and businesses. In the corporate training space, digital transformation, upskilling, and reskilling require effective remote learning solutions and personalized learning experiences. In the consumer end-user segment, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-learning, but the digital divide and infrastructure challenges remain. In the business end-user segment, companies like Zoom Video Communications offer virtual meeting solutions, while mobile learning, microlearning, and gamification are popular. Data analytics and learning analytics help track progress and improve learning outcomes. Hardware like laptops, tablets, and virtual reality headsets, as well as services like learning management systems, are essential components. Challenges include data privacy norms, AI technology integration, and the need for adaptive learning platforms. The edtech market also caters to various segments like preschool, business, and consumer, and offers digital content in eBooks, printed content, and multiple languages. Accessibility features for physical disabilities and interactive whiteboards are also important. The use of AI, animations, multimedia, audio, video, graphics, and big data enables effective and engaging learning experiences. Venture capitalists invest in innovative edtech startups to address these challenges and create value.

The EdTech market in 2024 encounters a notable challenge with the prevalence of open-source learning content. Universities and institutes provide this content at no or minimal cost, making it an appealing choice for students seeking to enhance their education. This trend can potentially decrease revenues for EdTech companies that offer paid solutions. A key challenge for the EdTech industry is the availability and affordability of open-source learning content.

Segment Overview

This edtech market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

Hardware



Content



Software

Sector

K-12



Higher Education



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Deployment

Cloud



On-Premises

1.1 Hardware- The EdTech hardware market encompasses educational PCs, interactive displays, classroom wearables, sound systems, projectors, lecture capture solutions, document cameras, and tablets. The higher education sector’s large student population drives the demand for educational PCs, such as desktops and laptops, due to the need for technology-enabled classrooms. Interactive displays, including flat-panel displays, whiteboards, and projectors, are gaining popularity in classrooms. Document cameras help record, share, and live stream lectures, enabling students to access missed sessions. Tablets remain a significant hardware category, with sales increasing due to the shift towards buying smartphones and laptops. Detachable tablets, offering productivity, flexibility, and ease of use, are growing in popularity, often competing with notebooks. Slate tablets also see growth as consumers seek entertainment. Advanced hardware solutions like interactive displays, classroom wearables, and AR/VR integration fuel market expansion, providing learning experiences. The EdTech hardware market is anticipated to grow further as educational institutions adopt these technologies.

Research Analysis

Educational Technology, or Edtech, refers to the use of digital tools and online learning platforms to enhance and expand educational opportunities. This includes educational apps, digital learning tools, and remote learning solutions for both students and educators. Artificial Intelligence plays a significant role in personalized learning experiences, adapting to individual needs and learning styles. The corporate training space is also undergoing digital transformation, with e-learning platforms providing upskilling opportunities. Hardware, such as laptops and tablets, and virtual classrooms are essential components of Edtech. Digital content comes in various formats, including eBooks, digital content, and printed content. Language learning and accommodating physical disabilities are also important aspects of Edtech. Interpretive reading, facility scheduling, and integrated solutions for classrooms are other areas where technology is making a difference in education.

Market Research Overview

Educational Technology, also known as Edtech, is a dynamic and evolving sector that leverages digital tools to enhance learning experiences. Online learning platforms, educational apps, and digital learning tools are transforming traditional education by providing personalized, interactive, and accessible learning experiences. Remote learning solutions and e-learning platforms have gained significant traction in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, bridging the gap between educators and students. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key driver in Edtech, powering adaptive learning, chatbots, and data analytics. The corporate training space is embracing digital transformation, with upskilling and reskilling initiatives fueling demand for Edtech solutions. Interactive displays, tablets, laptops, and Cloud Deployment are essential hardware components, while virtual reality headsets and learning management systems offer and interactive experiences. The Edtech market caters to both Business and Consumer end-users. The Business end-user segment focuses on corporate training, while the Consumer end-user segment targets individual learners. The Edtech landscape is diverse, encompassing mobile learning, microlearning, virtual reality, gamification, and edutainment. The digital divide and infrastructure challenges persist, requiring innovative solutions to ensure equitable access to education. The Edtech market is vast, with offerings ranging from interactive whiteboards and virtual level to eBooks, digital content, and printed content. Languages, physical disabilities, and educational content in various formats cater to diverse learning needs. Integrated facilities solutions, IoT, and AI technology address infrastructure and data privacy norms in smart classrooms. Animation, multimedia, audio, video, graphics, big data, and adaptive learning platforms are integral components of Edtech’s multifaceted ecosystem. Venture capitalists fuel innovation in the Edtech sector, with game-based learning, preschool segment, business segment, consumer segment, on-premises segment, and content segment being key areas of focus.

