Edtech Market to grow by USD 162.7 Billion (2024-2028), driven by learners shift to eBooks, with AI shaping market trends – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 — The global edtech market size is estimated to grow by USD 162.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.82% during the forecast period. Learners shifting toward ebooks is driving market growth, with a trend towards increased demand for distance learning. However, availability of open-source learning content poses a challenge. Key market players include 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Inc., edX LLC, Ellucian Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean World Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UOL EdTech, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., and Workday Inc..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 – 2021 Segment Covered Type (Hardware, Content, and Software), Sector (K-12, Higher education, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Chegg Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Inc., edX LLC, Ellucian Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PleIQ Smart Toys Spa, Promethean World Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., UOL EdTech, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Warner Bros Discovery Inc., and Workday Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Online learning has experienced substantial growth over the last decade, with educational institutions embracing the internet to offer opportunities for skill acquisition. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, as schools, universities, and businesses shifted to remote work. Initially, institutions responded with emergency remote learning. However, as the pandemic progressed, they adopted more comprehensive online learning solutions. Many schools have reopened, but the popularity of online education persists. Top-tier universities, such as Stanford and Harvard, now offer courses online in subjects like computer science, engineering, mathematics, business, art, and personal development. This democratization of education is fueling the expansion of the global EdTech market.

The Edtech market is thriving with innovative trends, catering to various segments like Physical Disabilities, Preschool, Business, and Consumer. Educational content is being transformed into Audio format for Vocabulary and Interpretive Reading. Integrated Facilities Solutions offer Facility Scheduling, Work Orders, and IoT for Smart Classrooms. AI technology and Big Data fuel Adaptive Learning Platforms, providing Personalized Learning Experiences. Venture Capitalists invest in Game-based Learning and Digital Transformation in the Corporate Training Space. Edtech includes Digital Tools for Educators, Online Learning Platforms, Educational Apps, and Digital Learning Tools. Remote Learning Solutions and eLearning Platforms are essential in today’s world. AI and Multimedia (Animations, Video, Graphics) enhance engagement, while Data Privacy Norms ensure security. Upskilling and Reskilling through interactive Displays and AI are key trends in the industry.

Market Challenges

The global EdTech market faces a challenge due to the abundance of open-source learning content. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift from traditional classroom learning to online education. However, economically disadvantaged students in countries like Brazil , Argentina , Chile , and South Africa , who lack Internet access, are being denied education. To make online education more inclusive, universities and institutions are providing free or low-cost open-source courses. This trend may decrease the demand for paid EdTech services, potentially impacting market growth negatively.

, , , and , who lack Internet access, are being denied education. To make online education more inclusive, universities and institutions are providing free or low-cost open-source courses. This trend may decrease the demand for paid EdTech services, potentially impacting market growth negatively. The Edtech market is thriving with the increasing adoption of digital tools by educators and learners alike. Online learning platforms, educational apps, and digital learning tools are transforming the education sector. However, challenges persist. In the corporate training space, digital transformation, upskilling, and reskilling require advanced tools like Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality headsets, and interactive whiteboards. Infrastructure challenges and the digital divide hinder access to these solutions. Hybrid learning models, edutainment, and gamification are popular trends. Businesses and consumers use Zoom Video Communications, mobile learning, microlearning, and eBooks for convenience. Data analytics and learning analytics help personalize learning experiences. Hardware like laptops, tablets, and interactive displays are essential. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this digital transformation, making it a critical area for investment.

Segment Overview

This edtech market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type

1.1 Hardware

1.2 Content

1.3 Software

Sector

2.1 K -12

-12 2.2 Higher education

2.3 Others

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hardware- The Edtech market encompasses various hardware segments, including educational PCs, interactive displays, classroom wearables, sound systems, projectors, and lecture capture solutions. Notably, the adoption of educational PCs, such as desktops and laptops, has witnessed significant growth due to the large student population in higher education institutions. Technology-enabled classrooms increasingly rely on computing devices to facilitate information access and dissemination. Higher education institutions are also investing in digital displays with touch screens. Document cameras have gained popularity due to their benefits, enabling the recording, sharing, and live streaming of lectures. Tablets remain a significant hardware component in Edtech, with sales increasing by approximately 19.2% in Q4 2020 compared to the previous year, according to IDC data. Detachable tablets have gained traction, with sales growing by 27.9% during the same period due to their productivity, flexibility, and ease of use. Slate tablets also experienced a 13.7% growth in sales during Q4 2020 as consumers sought entertainment options. Despite this, the growth of the global Edtech market is expected to remain slightly affected by the increasing sales of detachable tablets.

Research Analysis

Educational Technology, also known as Edtech, refers to the use of digital tools and online learning platforms to enhance and transform the education experience. This includes educational apps, digital learning tools, and remote learning solutions that offer personalized learning experiences. Artificial Intelligence plays a significant role in Edtech, providing innovative solutions for the corporate training space and facilitating digital transformation. Upskilling and hardware are essential components of Edtech, with virtual classrooms and e-learning platforms becoming increasingly popular. Digital content, available in both eBook and printed formats, can be accessed on various devices, making education more accessible to a wider audience. Language learning, accommodating physical disabilities, and providing educational content in audio format are other key areas where Edtech is making a difference. Integrated facilities solutions, including facility scheduling, further streamline the educational process.

Market Research Overview

Educational Technology, also known as Edtech, is revolutionizing the way we learn by integrating digital tools and online platforms into education. Digital learning tools include educational apps, interactive displays, tablets, laptops, and cloud deployment services. These technologies offer personalized learning experiences and remote learning solutions, enabling educators to reach students beyond traditional classrooms. Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a significant role in edtech, powering adaptive learning platforms and chatbots for instant feedback and support. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation in education, creating a new normal for hybrid learning models. While the corporate training space and upskilling/reskilling initiatives have embraced e-learning platforms, the consumer end-user segment is also adopting mobile learning, microlearning, and gamification. Infrastructure challenges and the digital divide persist, but innovations like virtual reality headsets, learning management systems, and virtual classrooms are bridging the gap. Edtech also caters to diverse needs, such as eBooks, digital content, and multimedia for various languages and physical disabilities. Data analytics and learning analytics provide insights into student performance, while hardware and IoT solutions streamline facility management. Data privacy norms and AI technology ensure secure and effective learning experiences. Venture capitalists continue to invest in edtech, fueling innovation in preschool, business, and consumer segments. The future of edtech is bright, with game-based learning, virtual level, and interactive whiteboards shaping the landscape.

