Edifier Scoops 5 Honours At Prestigious Visual Grand Prix 2025

Edifier continues to establish its reputation as a premier audio brand by winning multiple awards at the esteemed Visual Grand Prix (VGP) 2025 in Japan, showcasing its dedication to innovation and excellence in audio technology.

M60 wins Special Prize Winner and Gold Award

Comfo C (EDF200161) and W800BT Pro recognized as Gold Award Winners

MR3 and NeoDots received awards

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Japanese VGP Awards, often dubbed the “Oscar in the Audio Industry,” are the largest and most credible audio-visual honors in Asia, organized annually by Ongen Publishing Co. Ltd. since 1987. These awards aggregate evaluations from numerous countries, providing consumers with trustworthy guidance for their audio and visual purchases. Edifier’s accolades at the VGP Awards underscore its significant contributions and innovation in the audio sector, solidifying its reputation as a leading brand in the industry.

Stanley Wen, Edifier’s CTO, expressed his pleasure upon receiving awards at the VGP 2025. “These awards provide the recognition that underscores Edifier’s commitment to product development and its mission to provide high-quality, exceptional audio products to consumers. Edifier is humbled to be acknowledged yet again at the prestigious VGP awards. This is a reflection of our dedication to excellence in audio innovation.”

The Edifier M60 was a Special Prize Winner and Gold Award Winner. The M60 is a compact 2.0 desktop speaker optimized for high-resolution audio reproduction, making it an ideal enhancement for any desktop setup. Boasting a total output power of 66W (RMS), it delivers impressive sound quality through its 1″ silk dome tweeter and 3″ long-throw aluminium diaphragm mid-low drivers, all wrapped in a sleek design that complements modern aesthetics.

The Comfo C (EDF200161) open-ear clip-on design earbuds were a Gold Award Winner. Each earbud features a three-axis sensor, allowing flexible use in either ear for added convenience. Weighing just 5.8 grams each, the design accommodates various ear shapes and sizes, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit for all users. Additionally, the 12mm dynamic driver with a titanium-coated composite diaphragm delivers dynamic, detailed, and powerful sound, enhancing the overall listening experience.

Another Gold Award Winner was the W800BT Pro. The Edifier W800BT Pro headphones offer a premium listening experience with hybrid active noise cancelling technology and Hi-Res audio support. They feature AI call noise cancellation, and with an impressive 45 hours of playtime on a single charge and fast charging capabilities, these foldable over-ear headphones provide both convenience and comfort.

Also recognized was the Edifier MR3 2.0 monitor speaker system which boasts Hi-Res audio certification and a flat frequency response ranging from 52Hz to 40kHz, delivering a robust 18W x 2 (RMS) total power output. With their advanced acoustic design, precise tuning, and high-quality craftsmanship, the MR3 speakers are an ideal choice for home studios, video editing, and everyday listening.

The final Award Winner was the NeoDots True Wireless earbuds. The NeoDots integrate Hybrid driver units (BA and 10mm dynamic drivers), digital signal processing, and active crossover. This combination provides superior, balanced sound with high resolution and low distortion, achieving an impressive noise cancellation depth of up to -48dB. With Bluetooth V5.4 for enhanced connectivity, the NeoDots support multipoint connection, allowing seamless switching between music, videos, and calls across two devices simultaneously, making them a versatile choice for any user.

The VGP awards celebrate outstanding products that significantly impact the industry with innovative technology and design, highlighting Edifier’s ongoing development and expansion of its product offerings. With registered international trademarks in over 70 countries and a globally diverse workforce supported by distribution partners and resellers, Edifier continues to strengthen its presence in the audio market worldwide.

