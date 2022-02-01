ED CARPENTER RACING UNVEILS BITNILE.COM LIVERIES FOR THE 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON

Immersive Digital Marketplace Featured on All Three ECR Cars Set for Launch on March 1

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BNI #12th_season–Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) announced today that the team’s 2023 lineup will be fully supported by new digital marketplace BITNILE.COM. The team’s two full-time entries, the No. 20 of Conor Daly and the No. 21 of Rinus VeeKay, in addition to ovals-only No. 33 of Ed Carpenter, will each compete throughout the upcoming season as BITNILE.COM Chevrolets. BITNILE.COM, an immersive digital marketplace, which is set to launch and “go live” one month from today, on March 1, 2023.





The new BITNILE.COM liveries feature metallic gold on the front of each car with an innovative transition in color to represent the evolution of digital marketplaces. All three cars carry a cohesive look with Daly’s base color of blue, VeeKay’s featuring white and Carpenter’s car primarily black. The BITNILE.COM branding and metallic gold will carry across all trackside uniforms and equipment.

“The launch of our new next-generation marketplace is scheduled for March 1 to coincide with the start of the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” stated Milton “Todd” Ault, III, BITNILE.COM’s Executive Chairman. “We believe that the demographics of the INDYCAR fan base fit perfectly the intended target of BITNILE.COM, which has led us to become the one of the biggest team partners in the series and branding all three ECR cars this season.”

The 12th season of NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition for ECR features an identical driver lineup for the fourth consecutive year. Daly, from Noblesville, Ind., will race the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet for the entirety of the 2023 season. The 31-year-old will reach his 100th NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and this year’s Indianapolis 500 will be his 10th. VeeKay is the longest-tenured full-time driver in ECR’s history and will compete behind the wheel of the No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet for a fourth year. The 22-year-old Dutchman, who has been with ECR since his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut, will make his 50th start at Barber Motorsports Park in April. Carpenter remains the only active owner/driver in INDYCAR, as he races in the five oval events in the No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. The Indianapolis native will compete in his 20th Indianapolis 500 this May and make his 200th NTT INDYCAR SERIES start at the second Iowa Speedway race in July.

ECR team owner Carpenter stated, “We are excited to confirm BITNILE.COM as our team partner and unveil our new paint schemes.” Carpenter continued, “Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay are both very talented drivers who bring a wealth of experience to our team. As for the No. 33 BITNILE.COM entry, I am excited to be back behind the wheel for the oval races, which will include my 20th Indianapolis 500.”

Team President Tim Broyles is confident the talent of the drivers, coupled with ECR’s continual preparation since the end of last season, will give the team a competitive edge. “The entire team has worked tirelessly in the offseason to make sure our cars are at the forefront of performance. The new BITNILE.COM designs will make them stand out on the track,” said Broyles.

The new Nos. 20 and 21 will be on track for the first time tomorrow as Daly and VeeKay participate in the Thermal Club Open Test. The full-field test spans two days and will take place at The Thermal Club, a private, world-class facility located just outside Palm Springs, California. The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins March 5 in the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida. Carpenter will join Daly and VeeKay at Texas Motor Speedway on April 2 for his first race of the season.

About BITNILE.COM

BITNILE.COM, Inc. plans to launch its next-generation digital marketplace on March 1, 2023, offering real and virtual experiences and products. The platform, which will readily accept Bitcoin, is being developed to enable users to access the metaverse via the web browser allowing usage on any device including mobile, tablets, PC’s and virtual reality headsets. The BITNILE.com metaverse experience is expected to not only include eCommerce, but is being built to include social, immersive video games, games of skill and chance, and more. The company is a subsidiary of Ault Alliance, Inc. (www.Ault.com). For more information and to register for the upcoming marketplace launch, please visit www.BITNILE.com

About Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing (ECR) first entered the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012. The Indianapolis-based race team has proven its versatility by collecting eight wins across each type of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals and speedways. ECR is led by IndyCar’s only team owner/driver, Ed Carpenter, three-time pole winner for the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014 and 2018). The 2023 season will see the team continue to compete with two full-time entries: the No. 20 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet with Conor Daly behind the wheel and the No. 21 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet, driven by Rinus VeeKay. Carpenter will round out the team’s three-car effort on the ovals, campaigning the No. 33 BITNILE.COM Chevrolet. More information may be found at http://www.edcarpenterracing.com/.

