Ecora Royalties PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Ecora (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR)(OTCQX:ECRAF) has received notification of the following transaction by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer.
On 19 November 2026, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 20,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company (“Shares”) at an average approximate price of £1.2690 per share.
This transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Director Share Dealings – Further information
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
|
1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a.
|Name
|Mr. Marc Bishop Lafleche
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2.
|Reason for the notification
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a.
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Royalties PLC
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b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
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3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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a.
|Name
|Ecora Royalties PLC
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b.
|LEI
|213800LXSV317746JZ71
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4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a.
|
Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
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b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Shares
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c.
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
d.
|
Aggregated information
|20,000
£1.2690
|
e.
|Date of the transaction
|19 November 2026
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f.
|Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
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Ecora Royalties PLC
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+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
|Jason Gray – Company Secretary
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Website:
|FTI Consulting
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+44(0) 20 3727 1000
|Ben Brewerton / Katherine Kilgallen
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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire