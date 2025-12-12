EcoModular Announces Intention to Pursue Direct Listing on NASDAQ

EcoModular, a next-generation volumetric modular manufacturing company, today announced its intention to pursue a Direct Listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market. This strategic move is designed to accelerate the company’s mission to develop a global platform for AI-driven, sustainable modular manufacturing.

The company is currently executing a comprehensive growth strategy focused on integrating robotics, automation, and digital-twin engineering to deliver residential, commercial, and infrastructure solutions at scale. Central to this expansion is the “MegaFactory” program, which aims to establish automated manufacturing hubs across Europe and North America. These facilities are engineered to utilize AI-driven design, predictive quality control, and circular materials to significantly reduce costs, compress build timelines, and lower carbon emissions.

In parallel with its capital markets strategy, EcoModular is actively expanding into key international territories. The company is pursuing targeted acquisitions in Europe and the United States to bolster its manufacturing capacity. Furthermore, EcoModular is preparing to launch its Portugal Manufacturing & Residency Fund, a €50 million investment vehicle designed to anchor expansion into Southern Europe, Africa, and Brazil. This cross-border network prioritizes environmental responsibility and aims to address global infrastructure needs with high-performance modular buildings.

“We are scaling modular innovation into a global movement,” said Edvinas Cinga, Founder and CEO of EcoModular. “Our platform combines advanced manufacturing, digital-twin intelligence, and sustainability into a unified ecosystem built for governments and developers. Pursuing a listing on NASDAQ reflects our operational maturity and positions EcoModular to become a next-generation industrial leader.”

About EcoModular

EcoModular is a global modular construction innovator developing sustainable, AI-powered, and scalable solutions for modern housing and infrastructure. The company combines intelligent design, robotics, and renewable materials to accelerate the transition to next-generation smart building systems.

Website: https://ecomodular.com/

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans, strategies, and listing timetables. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. EcoModular undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Organization: EcoModular

Contact Person Name: Andrew Meyer

Website: https://ecomodular.com/

Email: andrew@ecomodular.com

Contact Number: +35314370909

Address: Unit 518a Grants Crescent

Address 2: Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole

City: Dublin

State: DUBLIN

Country: Ireland

SOURCE: EcoModular

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire