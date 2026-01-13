Eco Innovation Group (ECOX) and WRA Holdings Confirms Exclusive Rights to Use Technical Studies Prepared by Constructora Hernán Solís for Costa Rica Route 32 Private Initiative

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) (“ECOX” or the “Company”) and WRA Holdings, Inc. (“WRA”), announced today that WRA has formally received exclusive intellectual property usage rights over a comprehensive set of technical studies, engineering plans, designs, and related documentation originally prepared by Constructora Hernán Solís S.R.L. for the private infrastructure initiative known as “Route 32 – San José Section to National Route No. 4 Interchange” in Costa Rica.

The certification was issued by Constructora Hernán Solís S.R.L., in its capacity as the original developer and author of the technical documentation, and was formally addressed to the Consejo Nacional de Concesiones (CNC), Costa Rica’s national concessions authority.

Under the certification, Constructora Hernán Solís S.R.L. expressly confirms that all technical studies, plans, designs, and engineering documentation prepared by its firm for the Route 32 private initiative have been granted for the exclusive use of WRA Environmental Engineering, Inc. This exclusivity applies to all submissions, evaluations, and administrative procedures before the CNC during the pre-feasibility and feasibility stages of the concession process, either by WRA directly or by a consortium led by WRA.

The certification further establishes that no other individual or legal entity is authorized to use, reproduce, or submit-in whole or in part-the technical documentation prepared by Constructora Hernán Solís S.R.L. without the prior written authorization of WRA. In addition, WRA is expressly empowered to transfer or sublicense the right of use of these technical assets to third parties, subject to formal notification to Constructora Hernán Solís S.R.L.

“This certification provides legal certainty regarding both authorship and exclusive use of the technical documentation supporting the Route 32 initiative,” said Cornel Alvarado, President and CEO of WRA Holdings, Inc. “It confirms that WRA is the sole authorized party to present and advance the studies developed by Constructora Hernán Solís within Costa Rica’s concessions framework, ensuring continuity, protection of intellectual capital, and regulatory clarity.”

The Route 32 project is considered a strategic transportation corridor for Costa Rica, improving connectivity between the Greater Metropolitan Area and the Caribbean region, enhancing logistics efficiency, and supporting national and regional economic development.

About WRA Holdings, Inc.

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development and investment company focused on public-private partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company’s flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to support sustainable development and long-term regional connectivity across Central America.

WRA Holdings operates alongside its U.S. affiliates, including WRA Construction Inc. and WRA Environmental Engineering, Inc. WRA Construction Inc., based in Southern California, is a general contractor with more than 45 years of field experience specializing in grading, underground utilities including water, sewer, and storm drain systems, and advanced air-vacuum excavation services. The company is Gold Shovel Standard certified and employs trained union professionals dedicated to safety and quality. WRA Environmental Engineering, Inc. provides engineering, technical analysis, and project-level support services related to environmental infrastructure and resource-management initiatives. Together, these affiliated capabilities complement WRA Holdings’ international infrastructure platform by supporting project execution, technical evaluation, and implementation planning across multiple markets.

About Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements regarding potential acquisitions, SEC registration, exchange uplisting, share cancellations, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the ability to complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully; risks inherent in the infrastructure, environmental services, renewable energy, and waste-to-energy sectors;; regulatory and permitting risks; market conditions; competitive factors; the ability to obtain financing; the ability to engage audit firms and complete audited financial statements; the ability to achieve and maintain compliance with SEC and exchange listing requirements; and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

