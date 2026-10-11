Echobit Labs Successfully Hosts Immersive Web3 Live Night “ECHO IN COLOR” During KBW2026

Echobit Labs, the incubation and investment arm of global cryptocurrency exchange Echobit , hosted the immersive Web3 Live Night “ECHO IN COLOR” at COLOR in Gangnam, Seoul, during Korea Blockchain Week 2026 (KBW2026). As an official Side Event of KBW2026, the event was organized by Echobit Labs and co-hosted by CoinMarketCap, bringing together participants from across Web3, investment, technology, content, and culture. Through a more open and immersive offline experience, the event explored new ways to connect the Web3 community and foster industry engagement.

A Web3 Night Beyond Traditional Networking

Unlike conventional industry events centered around conferences, panels, and presentations, “ECHO IN COLOR” expanded Web3 networking beyond traditional business settings by incorporating music, culture, and live experiences. Featuring live performances, DJ sets, and interactive experiences, the event created a more relaxed and natural environment for industry participants to connect.

The event featured a live performance by renowned Korean crypto culture artist NewJeansNim, alongside DJ sets and interactive experiences throughout the night. Builders, investors, KOLs, media representatives, and content creators from different regions came together in an informal setting, creating opportunities for industry connections to extend beyond individual meetings toward longer-term community engagement and potential collaboration.

The event attracted more than 500 Web3 participants, including over 100 key industry participants across project building, investment, content, and community development. The guest profile spanned core Web3 communities as well as creators working at the intersection of crypto and popular culture, reflecting Echobit Labs’ continued exploration of new ways to expand Web3 communities and strengthen industry connections.

Expanding Cross-Industry Collaboration Networks

“ECHO IN COLOR” was supported by partners across infrastructure, technology, ecosystem development, and media. Nexus 2140, X-Agent, and MetaStone joined as partners, while TokenPost, CoinNess, Chain Times, Chain Catcher, and Odaily served as media partners, supporting the event and its broader communications.

The participation of diverse partners positioned the event not only as an offline networking gathering during KBW2026, but also as a meeting point for Web3 projects, infrastructure teams, media organizations, and communities to exchange resources and explore potential collaboration.

From a longer-term perspective, “ECHO IN COLOR” represents a practical extension of Echobit Labs’ broader ecosystem strategy by bringing portfolio projects, partners, and core communities together in one setting. By connecting project teams, capital, infrastructure, media, and communities, Echobit Labs creates additional opportunities for ecosystem participants to gain exposure, build relationships, and explore potential collaboration, while contributing to a more diverse and connected Web3 ecosystem in Korea.

Deepening Long-Term Collaboration Across the Asian Web3 Ecosystem

“ECHO IN COLOR” was also part of Echobit Labs’ broader efforts to deepen ecosystem engagement in Korea and across Asia. During KBW2026, Echobit Labs also participated as the Title Sponsor of “Seoul Index,” an event focused on connecting Web3 projects with Korea’s local crypto community. CoinNess served as the media partner, while 071Labs supported the event as the marketing partner, helping establish a localized channel for projects to engage with the Korean market.

At the same time, Echobit Labs participated in official KBW2026 activities, engaging with industry teams, investment institutions, and ecosystem builders from different regions through panels, exhibitions, and networking sessions.

From hosting industry events and supporting local community initiatives to participating in the official conference and core industry gatherings, Echobit Labs established multi-level connections across projects, capital, infrastructure, media, and communities during KBW2026. Rather than focusing on a single event or short-term exposure, these initiatives reflect Echobit Labs’ long-term commitment to building ecosystem partnerships in Korea and across the broader Asian Web3 market.

Looking ahead, Echobit Labs will continue to focus on investment, incubation, and ecosystem collaboration, connecting with more innovative projects, builders, and industry partners. Through open and diverse online and offline initiatives, Labs aims to facilitate long-term exchange and collaboration across markets and Web3 ecosystems.

About Echobit Labs

Echobit Labs is the incubation and investment arm of global cryptocurrency exchange Echobit. It focuses on supporting early-stage projects across NFT, GameFi, DeFi, and blockchain infrastructure, providing capital, resources, and ecosystem connections to help innovative teams grow and accelerate the development and adoption of Web3 technologies and applications.

Echobit Official Links: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Youtube

Media Contact

Joey Han

marketing@echobit.com

SOURCE: Echobit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire