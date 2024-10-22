Echo360 EchosystemTM the World’s First Learning Transformation PlatformTM for Education and Business

Unveiled at Educause 2024, the EchosystemTM is an interoperable and modular suite of learning solutions enabling transformative learning experiences grounded in principles of equity, engagement, and evidence.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Echo360, the leading global provider of SaaS authoring, video, engagement, and assessment solutions enabling transformative learning outcomes for education and business, has announced the world’s first and only Learning Transformation PlatformTM (LTPTM) with the EchosystemTM: an interoperable, modular suite of end-to-end learning solutions that delivers dynamic creation, engagement, and assessment of education and training at scale.

The first of its kind in both Education Technology and Corporate L&D, the EchosystemTM Learning Transformation PlatformTM (LTPTM) is built on a foundation of industry firsts in pioneering learning technologies that have defined and continue to innovate:

EchoInk TM : Authoring, curating, personalizing, and distributing interactive content and curricula optimized for mobile & mission critical in the flow learning, serving the deskless, remote worker.

: Authoring, curating, personalizing, and distributing interactive content and curricula optimized for mobile & mission critical in the flow learning, serving the deskless, remote worker. EchoVideo TM : Creating, capturing, managing, storing and searching video; the industry leading video solution.

: Creating, capturing, managing, storing and searching video; the industry leading video solution. EchoEngage TM : Elevating learning experiences with polling and gamification with PointSolutions TM and EchoPoll TM .

: Elevating learning experiences with polling and gamification with PointSolutions and EchoPoll . EchoExamTM: Creating high-stakes, multi-modal exams in seconds with an industry leading summative assessment solution.

As the world’s first and only Learning Transformation PlatformTM (LTPTM) the EchosystemTM is an intelligent, next-generation system designed to deliver measurable outcomes for diverse learners across a myriad of learning environments from the front row to the front line; including mobile, deskless, instructor-led, fully remote, hybrid, synchronous and asynchronous. Further enriched by leading-edge AI (Artificial Intelligence) AR (Augmented Reality), personalized learning pathways, and ecommerce services, it is based on a holistic approach to learning and feedback across three continual stages of learning:

Create: Instructors can easily author, input, integrate, tag, catalog, store and distribute dynamic, multimedia content with AI tools for design support. Engage: Learners can access and consume course material using an intuitive interface anyplace, anytime, from any device, as well as easily search, curate, modify and personalize content as desired. Assess: Instructors and learners can easily see real-time progress, results and achievements, as well as have access to rich analytics and reports that evaluate learning — highlighting strengths and knowledge gaps — both individually and across the class or enterprise.

With a full range of accessible solutions and services in place and fortified through a scalable, secure technology infrastructure supporting North America, EMEA, and APAC regions around the world, the EchosystemTM Learning Transformation PlatformTM (LTPTM) creates a vitalized, virtuous circle of learning that adapts and evolves to every participant’s needs. It is anticipatory and responsive, attending to both the needs of the instructor or trainer who is designing and distributing the material, and the learner, student or employee who is engaging with it in the flow of work or life. It is both a catalyst and vehicle for assuring consistently improving outcomes.

“Learning leaders across education and business are looking for more than single-point providers that have fossilized innovation, investment R&D and global scale; and only attend to a narrow slice of their learning value chain,” said Kathryn Stewart, Echo360 Chief Product Officer. “We have been keenly listening and working with to our customers; and the architecture and design of the Ecosystem is grounded on what our customers are asking for to improve their learning outcomes and return on learning investment. We serve the world’s leading education and business brands, and their investment in any Echo360 solution will be secure knowing that we can serve them across the broadest learning value chain as their needs continue to evolve and change.

“For example customers who have been using EchoVideo, can now easily add on EchoPoll or EchoExam that will be interoperable across solutions and provide a consistent learning experience. Our customer will be able to take advantage of modular, intelligent and AI enriched services delivered via the Echosystem LTP,” added Stewart.

Murad Velani, Echo360’s CEO said, “Our customers have been seeking to lower their operating costs; reduce integration complexity; simplify change management by consolidating disparate solutions from various vendors; receive accountable and responsible support; realize a higher and faster return on their investment; and work with well capitalized market leaders who will continue innovating, scaling, and investing to meet their evolving needs. Echo360 delivers all this and more for our customers today with the Echo360 Learning Transformation Platform.”

Echo360’s EchosystemTM Learning Transformation PlatformTM (LTPTM) will be officially unveiled this week at the Educause 2024 Annual Conference in San Antonio TX, reaching thousands of higher education professionals across North America and beyond. The EchosystemTM LTPTM will be introduced to leading corporate L&D professionals at the DevLearn 2024 Conference Nov 6-8 in Las Vegas, NV. More information about Echo360 and the expanded EchosystemTM, including registration for a free executive webinar and resources is at www.echo360.com

About Echo360

Echo360 is the global edtech leader vitalizing transformative learning experiences for education and business through the EchosystemTM: the world’s first and only Learning Transformation PlatformTM (LTPTM) that delivers dynamic creation, engagement, and assessment of education and training at scale for over 2 million learners, instructors, trainers, and frontline workers across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions of the world.

Built for the cloud and comprised of innovative authoring (EchoInkTM), video (EchoVideoTM), engagement (EchoEngageTM), and assessment (EchoExamTM) solutions, the EchosystemTM is an interoperable, modular, end-to-end suite of industry-defining solutions grounded in principles of equity, engagement, and evidence for everyone, anywhere to create, record, deliver and consume content, give and receive feedback, and gain real-time insights along their transformative learning journey. Echo360; Transforming Learning. For more information visit www.echo360.com.

