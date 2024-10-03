“ECHL Unfiltered” Docuseries to Release on FloSports

Season 1 of ECHL Unfiltered begins streaming on Sunday, October 6

SHREWSBURY, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The ECHL and GameAbove Entertainment today announced the upcoming streaming release of ECHL Unfiltered, a new sports docuseries that focuses on the developmental league for both the National Hockey League (NHL) and American Hockey League (AHL). The first season features the Idaho Steelheads and will be available to stream on FloSports’ FloHockey vertical starting Sunday, October 6, 9:30 PM ET, immediately after the airing of episode 5 on NHL Network (NHLN).

“The ECHL, with its combination of NHL prospects and professional hockey veterans, is one of the most exciting and dynamic hockey leagues in North America,” said FloHockey General Manager Josh Siskin. “It is a cornerstone of our FloHockey portfolio and helps us deliver a comprehensive home to hockey fans from across the globe. ECHL Unfiltered is the type of content that provides the in-depth storytelling that our fans have come to experience on FloHockey.”

Directed and executive produced by Tyler Nimmons, ECHL Unfiltered will follow a team’s behind-the-scenes journey throughout a season, providing exclusive and unfiltered access to the raw reality of players, coaches, and communities that make up this dynamic league. The Idaho Steelheads, two-time Kelly Cup Champions, and affiliates of the NHL Dallas Stars, take the spotlight in the inaugural season of ECHL Unfiltered.

The narrative highlights a range of players, including experienced veterans competing for one last chance at success, and young aspiring rookies dreaming of reaching the NHL. It also covers the league’s significant growth and explores the factors contributing to its expansion.

“We’re thrilled to expand the reach of ECHL Unfiltered through FloSports,” said GameAbove Entertainment’s President Khalid N. Walton. “FloHockey is passionate about delivering hockey content, covering a wide range of the hockey ecosystem in North America. Their total platform and media partnership with the ECHL offers ECHL Unfiltered the continued opportunity to be enjoyed by hockey enthusiasts and sports fans.”

The ECHL has been steadily expanding since 1988 and has twenty-nine active teams, with five new expansion teams added since 2020. The league’s commitment to community involvement and exciting gameplay has developed a loyal fan base. The ECHL’s growing popularity is also due to increased media coverage, celebrity investors, online streaming services, and social media promotion.

ECHL Unfiltered premiered on Sunday, September 29 on NHLN. The 3-episode finale will air on Sunday, October 4, starting at 8 PM ET. For viewers that missed the premiere or unable to catch the finale can head to FloHockey to stream all five episodes, starting on Sunday at 9:30 PM.

About the ECHL

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 29 teams in 22 states and one Canadian province for its 37th season in 2024-25. There have been 752 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 12 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2023-24 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 29 of the 32 NHL teams in 2024-25, marking the 27th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a global independent sports media company delivering live events, award winning original content, always-on social experiences, and comprehensive sports data solutions to passionate and underserved sports communities interested in more than 25 different sports. Its portfolio includes the top destinations for avid fans seeking comprehensive live and on-demand access for the sports they love: motorsports (FloRacing), hockey (FloHockey), wrestling (FloWrestling), Jiu-Jitsu (FloGrappling), Track & Field (FloTrack and MileSplit), cheer (FloCheer and Varsity), a variety of NCAA sports, and more. Strategic partnerships with the American Hockey League, NASCAR, USA Wrestling, ECHL, Tour de France, top NCAA Conferences, and others, fuel more than 24,000 live events streamed annually across the globe and accessed via monthly or annual subscriptions. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About GameAbove

GameAbove is a successful multifaceted brand consisting of charitable giving, capital investment, sports entertainment, and media ventures. It provides its portfolio companies the power to propel their business to the next level, fan and athlete experiences that aim to grow sports, and awe-inspiring cinematic experiences. Brands include GameAbove Capital, GameAbove Entertainment, GameAbove Sports, and GameAbove Giving. GameAbove and its affiliates are CapStone Holdings, Inc. companies.

GameAbove Entertainment is an award-winning sports film production company and financier, delivering cinematic storytelling that captivates global audiences. GameAbove Entertainment aspires to tell compelling stories and is committed to delivering high-quality, impactful programming. Recent work includes Iceman: A George Gervin Story.

