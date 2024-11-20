EAW®ADAPTive Audio Solutions Chosen for World Renowned David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK, NOVEMBER 20, 2024 – The world-renowned David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center has various Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) products installed, including 18 Anna ADAPTive Loudspeakers, six AC6 ADAPTive Column Loudspeakers and four Otto Subwoofers. The venue was modernized in collaboration with AVI-SPL, a global leader in audio-visual integration, and acoustical consultant Akustiks.

The David Geffen Hall project included an extensive redesign of audio-visual systems, acoustical systems and major infrastructure. AVI-SPL was responsible for the implementation of the PA and distributed audio, cinema systems and LED displays for closed captioning and projection, all supported by robust networking solutions. EAW was chosen for the project by Akustiks’ senior consultant Sam Brandt. Having worked with EAW for many years, Akustiks and AVI-SPL knew the brand’s ADAPTive technology was ideal for the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall. ADAPTive systems act as one acoustic source that can electronically define vertical coverage using software. This allows the system to be reconfigured without physically moving or reconfiguring the arrays, making its flexibility perfect for the diverse range of applications hosted at the venue – which is the home of the New York Philharmonic and host to a diverse array of music and performance.

“An illustrious venue like the Wu Tsai Theater deserves a sound system that measures up,” says TJ Smith, President of EAW. “ADAPTive products deliver superior sound quality for this state-of-the-art hall.”

The EAW Anna line array and Otto Subwoofers were integral to the project. According to AVI-SPL Design Engineer Ross Moretzsky, “EAW’s Anna offers a powerful system for highly amplified events. The ability to electronically direct the audio with precision ensures even, coherent sound coverage for the designated listening area.” AC6 column loudspeakers were added to the system as fill speakers. All three ADAPTive products work in unison, providing the ideal audience experience.

“The theater was designed with optimal sight lines in mind, and ADAPTive fits right in,” says Smith. “The clean, straight-hang design minimizes visual distraction and aids in creating an intimate relationship between audiences and performers.”

In addition to the speakers and subs, EAW’s Resolution Software was pivotal in the commissioning process in order to build a full 3D model of the system using CAD files. This allowed precise coordination of speaker placement and integration with other technical teams, ensuring the best possible sonic performance and efficient use of space.

The completed audio-visual system at David Geffen Hall has been met with widespread acclaim. “The feedback from everyone, including the Lincoln Center and David Geffen Hall teams, has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Moretzsky. “The improved audio-visual experience has been noted by many, enhancing the hall’s reputation as a world leading performance venue.”