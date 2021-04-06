EAW® Takes Center Stage at Trussville’s New Downtown Entertainment District Amphitheater

TRUSSVILLE, AL, APRIL 6, 2021 – When the city of Trussville, Alabama unveiled its brand-new downtown entertainment district, the results were nothing short of spectacular. Complete with an amphitheater style concert stage and pavilion, the new venue comes complete with some of today’s most technologically advanced equipment, including a range of products from EAW. The new PA system consists of 15 EAW ADAPTive Anna™ Loudspeakers (arranged six left, three center, six right), four EAW SB828 Dual Drive Subwoofers (two per side, stacked on stage) and six MW12 MicroWedges.

The central elements of Trussville’s downtown entertainment district are its new stage and pavilion. The stage will host large concert performances and national touring acts for up to 2,500 spectators. An incredible 27-foot-wide LED video wall will allow the stage to be used year-round for family movie nights, concert simulcasts and screening sports events, including football games.

ESB Group managed the installation and worked closely with consultants, MediaMerge. “We were called upon to help design an audio solution with a specific set of requirements from the city,” says Drew Breland, solutions architect/design engineer at ESB Group. “Having been a 10-year user of EAW equipment, we knew EAW’s Anna 3-way full-range ADAPTive array module PA system was going to be an ideal fit for this project.”

The pavilion and amphitheater are located within the new outdoor entertainment district, which required the PA system to be both rider-friendly and easy to use by city employees. The system not only needed to provide a high-quality product that met SPL levels but with homes around the venue, the system also needed good pattern control.

“The EAW Anna was chosen ultimately because of its great sound quality along with its ability to change coverage on the fly,” says Breland. “The venue can shift from a small to a large crowd very easily and with the ADAPTive system, it only takes about one second to recall the preset and realize the change. With the ADAPTive system, the city can go from covering only the front area including the pavilion or throw sound all the way to the cross street. This is important because we are able to limit the amount of noise pollution to the surrounding areas.”

Anna, the newest addition to EAW’s flagship line of ADAPTive Systems, is a 3-way full-range array module that delivers complete, self-contained, high-power sound reinforcement that electronically adapts to all performance, allowing it to be used in virtually any application. Anna provides all of the benefits of Adaptive Performance in a high- output mid-sized enclosure. “EAW has lots of products to fit any project scope, as was the case for the Trussville downtown entertainment district,” adds Breland. “In addition, EAW’s design and commissioning team were amazing. John Mills from EAW did a great job tuning the system. EAW’s Resolution software made the process easy and quick, and we have heard nothing but good things from the community. They are excited to really use the space when the weather starts to warm up.”