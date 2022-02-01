EAW Showcases Latest Install-focused Live Sound Solutions at ISE 2024

MKD526 Loudspeaker and MKC Series are Ideal for a Variety of Project Installs

BARCELONA, JANUARY 16, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) will be taking the floor at the ISE 2024 (Sound Experience Room C8 and Stand 7J100) and showcasing some of its latest audio solutions for the install market. Included among these offerings are the brand’s MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeaker and MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers. These solutions continue to provide EAW’s signature performance and sound, which make them ideal for a variety of venue installations.

An ultra-compact and multi-purpose loudspeaker, the MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeaker will be featured at ISE 2024. It delivers high-output, broadband pattern control, and exceptional fidelity with an operating range covering 75Hz to 20Hz. MKD526 is ideal for front fills, under balcony fills, corporate events, bars, restaurants and more. Equipped with EAW’s cutting-edge technologies such as Focusing™ and Dyno™, MKD526 ensures optimized performance and the utmost consistency throughout the coverage area. A small profile and flexible accessories additionally allow for seamless and discreet integration into any venue.

“We look forward to showing our MKD526 to attendees at ISE 2024,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “EAW offers a range of solutions for the installed sound market, from smaller venues to larger installations, and our stand will showcase this diversity of offerings. MKD526 is yet another complimentary addition to our install products that will help users take control of their sound.”

Also being showcased at ISE 2024 is EAW’s MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers, featuring the MKC50, MKC60, MKC80 and MKC120. This line delivers consistent tonality for a variety of applications, even at higher output levels. Combined with the companion UXA4401 and UXA4403 amps, MKC acts as a flexible tool for small- and medium-sized projects such as restaurants, bars and performing arts centers. The additional monitoring capabilities of the MKC50 and MKC60, as well as the pole mount options of the MKC80 and MKC120, also make these loudspeakers powerful solutions for production companies. As this series focuses on flexibility and versatility, the MKC line offers a full suite of driver sizes for AV professionals working on any sized installation, application or configuration. MKC50 and MKC60 also feature multitap transformer options that provide solutions for distributed and fill systems.

Experience the MKD526 2-Way Full-Range Dual-Woofer Loudspeaker and MKC Series 2-Way Coaxial Loudspeakers for yourself in the EAW Sound Experience Room (C8) and visit EAW at stand 7J100 at ISE 2024.