EAW Highlights Newest Line Array and Loudspeaker Solutions at NAMM 2023

Hear the Newest Products, Including the KF210 and NTX210L Line Arrays and AC6 ADAPTive Loudspeaker, During its Show Demos

ANAHEIM, CA, MARCH 27, 2023 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) will be showcasing its complete range of line array solutions throughout the 2023 NAMM Show (Demo Booth 17221). The company is putting a spotlight on its newest offerings, including the KF210 2-way 2 X 10″ Line Array and the NTX210L Active 2-way 2 X 10″ Line Array, as well as the AC6 2-way Full Range ADAPTive Column Loudspeaker, with regular demonstrations throughout the show. Featuring EAW’s iconic sound quality and technology, these new products include both powered and passive options that are ideal for live event venues of any shape or size.

“Our goal is to never dictate to audio professionals what products or technologies they need to use, but to instead create tools that help them do their job and please their clients,” says TJ Smith, president of Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW). “The addition of KF210, NTX210L and AC6 to EAW’s broad catalogue offer exactly that: powered and passive solutions ideal for productions with small crews up to stadium-sized events. We look forward to finding the perfect fit for every live sound professional at NAMM 2023.”

Weighing in at only 60lbs, EAW’s KF210 is an ideal option for small crews operating out of medium to large outdoor festivals, performing arts centers or theaters. Despite its small form there is no sacrifice in output with this passive line array. Dual, symmetrically placed 10-inch woofers, 90 degrees of horizontal bandwidth and a 3-inch voice coil compression driver mounted to EAW’s patented Isophasic waveguide offer high output with great sound, no matter how challenging the acoustic environment. EAW’s Focusing™ and DynO™ digital signal processing also allows KF210 to provide clear and dynamic sound with a pristine impulse response at any volume, from 18kHz, all the way down to 55Hz.

Featuring Optilogic technology, the NTX210L provides effortless array optimization to get you up and running faster and with fewer opportunities for error, as each array communicates with surrounding modules using proximity sensors. EAW’s esteemed Resolution™ software allows for seamless design and control of the entire system, while the Isophasic waveguide ensures each array provides pristine sound to every seat. NTX210L additionally boasts 1,600 watts of power to satisfy large audiences in a medium-format, compact system.

AC6 offers multiple cutting-edge features in a small-format column enclosure. Managed via EAW’s Resolution 2 software, AC6 can adjust coverage and directivity through DSP with its ADAPTive Performance™ technology. Additionally, utilizing six low frequency transducers and 30 high frequency transducers, AC6 can also produce studio quality audio from 20kHz down to 65Hz, at any volume. By integrating all factors and aspects of the loudspeaker, AC6 can customize its vertical coverage in any venue, making it perfect for even the most acoustically challenged room.

KF210, NTX210L and AC6, along with several other EAW solutions, can be seen and heard at the brand’s NAMM 2023 demo booth (17221) at 10:00AM, 12:00PM, 2:00PM and 3:00PM each day throughout the show.