EAW Announces New Subwoofers in Support of KF Series and New Networkable Amplifier Racks at InfoComm 2024

New SB818 and 828 Subs Round Out EAW KF Professional Offerings, While Newly Developed UXR216 and 316 Networkable Amp Racks Establish the Path to a Unified System Solution

LAS VEGAS, JUNE 4, 2024 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW)® introduces two new subwoofers (SB818 and SB828) along with two new UXA amplifier racks (UXR216 and UXR316) at the 2024 InfoComm Show (Booth C9149 and in its demo room, N117). When paired with EAW’s KF210 passive line array, these new subs and amp racks create a unified system solution.

“Professional customers demand a complete rider-ready system. With the introduction of these two new subwoofers and amplifier racks, KF210 delivers,” says TJ Smith, president of EAW.

The new SB818 Single 18” Flyable Subwoofer is a high output, mid-size flyable subwoofer system. SB818 is the first choice for a subwoofer to fly with a KF210 passive array. The SB818 can be flown stand-alone or arrayed with the KF210 speakers. A ground stack adapter supports flexible, compact and safe ground stack arrays, while a transition bar allows for the sub and KF210 to be flown in the same array using one flybar and one rigging point. The SB818 is powered and processed by the brand’s new UXA4416 amplifier package that provides networked audio and control via EAW’s Resolution software.

The SB828 Dual Driver Subwoofer is designed around a low turbulence port based on fluid dynamic research married with a groundbreaking transducer design. The SB828 has innovative ultra-linear suspension behavior and symmetric flux density, resulting in exceptional impulse response and output. Compact height and depth allow for the subwoofers to be deployed in many room types. Sixteen M10 mounting points provide a myriad of permanent suspension options.

EAW is also debuting its UXR216 and UXR316 Amplifier Racks at the show. These new amp racks complete the EAW line of professional production products and include the brand’s recently announced UXA4416 amplifier, a network switch as well as power, audio and network interfaces. The UXR216 is based on two UXA4416 amplifiers while the UXR316 is based on three UXA4416 amplifiers.

Both new rack offerings can physically connect racks into vertical and horizontal blocks. UXR racks come complete with rigging for suspending one or multiple racks from the optional flybar. Each UXR has a Luminex switch to support high-quality and reliable Dante® audio transport and networking. A second switch can be added when redundancy is required. A custom AES and analog input panel provide inputs and loop outputs for maximum flexibility. The 3-phase power distribution panel is based on industry standard 3-phase input and loop out connectors. A breaker is provided for each amplifier as well as the front and rear panel convenience outlets.

For more information on all EAW’s new subwoofers and amplifier production racks, please visit www.eaw.comor stop by the booth (C9149) and its demo room (N117) at the 2024 InfoComm Show.