EAW Announces New Inside Sales Team

FRANKLIN, MA, FEBRUARY 19, 2026 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®)a leading innovator in professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, announces the promotions of Orlando Rosario and Christina Luccini, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in sales excellence and customer support.

Orlando Rosario has been promoted to Inside Sales Manager, International, after serving as Inside Sales Manager for the U.S. market and supporting the LATAM market. In his new role, Orlando will oversee international inside sales operations, reinforcing EAW’s global dealer and distribution network.

Orlando brings more than 15 years of experience across sales, operations and technical roles, including positions at GE Healthcare, Cognex Corporation and Waters Corporation. His diverse background in business support, analytics and customer-focused sales has been instrumental in strengthening EAW’s inside sales performance and partner relationships.

“Orlando has demonstrated exceptional operational insight and dedication to our customers,” says Mark Posgay, Vice President of Global Sales at Eastern Acoustic Works. “His promotion reflects both his impact on our U.S. and LATAM sales organizations and our confidence in his ability to support our growing international business.”

Christina Luccini has been promoted to Inside Sales Support for the U.S. & Canada, following her marketing and sales internships. In her new position, Christina will provide sales support and customer service across North American markets.

Christina is a graduate of Bridgewater State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communication and Media Studies. Since joining EAW, she has demonstrated strong communication skills, attention to detail and a commitment to supporting both internal teams and external partners.

“Christina’s transition from intern to a full-time sales support role speaks to her professionalism, adaptability and strong work ethic,” says Mark. “We’re excited to see her continue to grow within the organization.”

These promotions reflect EAW’s ongoing commitment to developing internal talent and strengthening its sales infrastructure worldwide.