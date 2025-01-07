Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) Announces New Headquarters

FRANKLIN, MA, JANUARY 7, 2025 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a leading innovator of professional loudspeaker systems and technologies, proudly announces the opening of its new headquarters in Franklin, MA. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in EAW’s legacy, reinforcing the company’s commitment to serving the diverse needs of the live sound and installation markets with precision-engineered solutions for years to come.

Located just 45 minutes from Boston and 30 minutes from Providence, the new 56,000-square-foot standalone building consolidates all EAW operations, advancing the company’s efficiency. The facility includes 32,000 square feet dedicated to production and warehousing, 6,000 square feet of engineering lab space, a 3,000 square foot indoor training and demo space, 3,000 square feet for in-house technical service and support operations, and 12,000 square feet of office space. Alongside all of this, expansive outdoor demo spaces on the grounds are an exciting new addition to EAW’s operations.

The modernized warehouse and production areas are equipped with advanced systems and infrastructure, enabling faster lead times for customizable products, including color options. “Streamlined logistics and improved production capabilities translate directly into exceeding customer expectations for quality and response times,” said EAW’s President, TJ Smith.

Among the many highlights of the new headquarters is the enhanced engineering lab space, which builds on EAW’s legacy of precision testing. “The high ceiling in our acoustics lab, known historically as the ‘PIT lab,’ allows us to measure lower frequencies and provide greater resolution at all frequencies,” explained Geoff McKinnon, Senior Director of Engineering at EAW. “On-site product development and testing strengthens our ability to deliver superior sounding solutions.”

The facility’s cutting-edge indoor training and demo space provides a dynamic venue for classroom-style customer education and product demonstrations. It will also host a video production studio to accommodate virtual training. Complementing this are two expansive outdoor demo spaces, including a 175-foot throw area and a 300-foot throw area supported by three 40-foot scaffold towers and rigging capable of showcasing systems ranging in size from a large club or theater to stadium-length arrays. These spaces allow EAW to validate and showcase its loudspeaker systems for potential customers in real-world conditions, all in the company’s own backyard.

“The best part of the new headquarters is that the proximity of all departments fosters closer interaction and communication,” said Smith. “For example, having customer support, the service center and engineering in close contact every day enables us to enhance our efficiency as we work to serve our customers.”

Smith emphasized the advantages of the Franklin location compared to the previous headquarters in Whitinsville. “While our overall square footage remains the same, the new space is far better organized and tailored to modern needs,” he said. “This facility not only supports our growth but also allows us to welcome customers with confidence. The Franklin area, with its abundance of hotels and restaurants, creates a more accommodating environment for visitors.”

The new facility’s proximity to iconic New England venues like Gilette Stadium and the Xfinity Center further enhances its appeal. “Being within 15 minutes of two premier live music venues enables us to attract top talent and strengthen our connections to the live sound industry as we reclaim our production audio heritage,” added Smith.

EAW’s new headquarters at 19 National Drive, Franklin, MA, is now open to customers by appointment, offering a welcoming space for collaboration and innovation.