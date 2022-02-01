Eagle Eye Networks Introduces 2-Way Audio for a Wide Range of Cameras and Devices

Cloud video surveillance leader delivers secure bidirectional communication for live, remote security monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudvideosurveillance–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today launched 2-Way Audio, a bidirectional audio capability that provides remote communication via the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (Video Management System) for secure, convenient communication to deliver active monitoring and response.

The 2-Way Audio feature uses a standard IP speaker or horn connected to an Eagle Eye Bridge or CMVR to enable security professionals to instantly communicate warnings to intruders, deter security threats or manage crowds. Businesses can also use 2-Way Audio to communicate in real time with staff, customers and visitors.

“Eagle Eye’s new 2-Way Audio brings secure, easy, communication to cloud video surveillance—empowering businesses to remotely communicate with individuals that are onsite,” said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “While 2-Way Audio is designed to be a critical factor for security—enhancing perimeter protection, de-escalating and delivering important information during emergency situations and dissuading intruders—it will also help business owners with operations, customer service and employee support.”

Part of a customizable video management solution, 2-Way Audio includes:

Mobile access: Use the Eagle Eye Viewer app on iOS or Android mobile device to communicate.

Quick setup: Easily connect an approved IP speaker or horn to Bridge or CMVR.

Communications Network: Link multiple cameras to an IP speaker or horn to create a communication network.

Alerts: Receive trespassing or loitering alerts using video analytics and communicate directly with suspicious individuals to deter any threat.

Real time communication: High quality audio with low latency.

Secure communication: Eagle Eye 2-Way Audio provides an audit log of audio sessions, associated users and timestamps, as well as changes and updates to speakers.

Combined with true cloud video surveillance, 2-Way Audio is ideal for multi-family residences, hotels, restaurants, retail, schools, hospitals, smart cities, parking, car dealerships, storage facilities, and remote and temporary locations such as construction sites, oil/gas facilities, and food trucks.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

Contacts

GLOBAL HQ

Martha Entwistle



[email protected]

+1-512-473-0500