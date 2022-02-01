EA SPORTS™ NHL® 24 Brings the True Intensity of Hockey, Available Worldwide Today

All-New Gameplay Features Including Exhaust Engine, Physics-Based Contact and Expanded Cross-Play‡ Let Players Experience the Relentless Energy of Hockey Like Never Before

Watch the Launch Trailer HERE

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#easports–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today released EA SPORTS™ NHL® 24, now available worldwide on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. Fueled by EA’s Frostbite™ engine, the all-new Exhaust Engine introduces the Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems for lifelike hockey intensity that bring the rush and fatigue of on-ice high-pressure to life. The revamped NHL 24 Physics-Based Contact mechanics offers realistic player contact and body checks, elevating the feel of the gameplay experience.









“Hockey fans cherish the sport’s raw intensity. This year, with new features like the Exhaust Engine and Physics-Based Contact, we’re capturing that essence,” said Mike Inglehart, Creative Director at EA Vancouver. “NHL 24 allows players to feel the thrill of the sport, and we’re eager for fans to experience its gritty physicality.”

NHL 24 is packed with new features including:

Completely Revamped Gameplay Experience: EA SPORTS NHL has never felt this intense, with all-new gameplay mechanics that dial up the pressure, physicality, and control of authentic on-ice action. The brand-new Exhaust Engine – powered by Frostbite – includes the Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems, rewarding extended offensive events and attack zone time, adding a dynamic new layer of authenticity and excitement to the game. Players can pass anywhere at any time with Vision Passing and Total Control Skill Moves makes using highlight-reel moves more intuitive and accessible. These are just a few of the exciting gameplay layers added to NHL 24, and players can learn more by checking out the 15-minute deep dive trailer here, and more about gameplay here.

The Most Dynamic World of Chel Yet: Players will be able to connect in more ways than ever before with enhanced Cross-Play‡, which will lead to better matchmaking to players across platforms. Improvements to Creation Zone will give players more customization, while an update to the EASHL Playoffs introduces an authentic, streamlined do-or-die 16-game path to the title, allowing players to earn ranking points as they make their way through the bracket. NHL 24 also introduces World of Chel Battle Pass, and players can play their way through action-packed seasons at free and premium level. Learn more about the upgrades to World of Chel in the deep dive video here, and more about the game’s modes here.

Experience Historic Hockey Moments in Hockey Ultimate Team™: NHL 24 debuts HUT Moments, allowing players to recreate, share, and track iconic hockey plays using a real-time system that updates player progress based on items, teams and on-ice actions. NHL 24 also introduces a new real-time objective-tracking system, enabling players to keep active track of their objectives and stay focused on the exciting on-ice action. Learn more about Hockey Ultimate Team by watching the over eight-minute deep dive here.

Modernized Presentation: With NHL 24, players will experience deeper on-ice immersion through the inclusion of Flex Moments, providing 75+ new goal celebrations, camera angles, lighting and customizable celebration controls that will allow players to map their celebration to their controller. NHL 24 features enhanced crowd reactions to bring to life the intensity of hockey, and Dynamic Rink Boards expand the augmented reality broadcast and communicate key on-ice moments. Learn more about the all-new presentation in NHL 24 in the nearly eight-minute deep dive video here.

Developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest, EA SPORTS NHL 24 is rated E10+, and now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The EA SPORTS NHL 24 X-Factor Edition* includes the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, three days of early access, 4600 NHL Points, exclusive Cale Makar player item, HUT Power-Up Icon of choice and WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier x5. For more details visit: https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-24/buy.

EA Play** members can get more out of NHL 24 with three days of early access, and member-only rewards throughout the season. Visit the EA Play website for more information.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for all our Trailers and Videos. Join the EA SPORTS NHL community on TikTok and Instagram. You can also follow us on Twitter @easportsnhl to stay up to date on the latest news.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About the National Hockey League

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers – league, team and player accounts combined – across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com.

For more information on the NHL, please visit https://www.nhl.com/info/about-the-nhl

NHL, the NHL Shield, and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, established in 1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 23 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have benefited from the players’ donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $25 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind.

For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

‡ Cross-Platform FAQ available at: https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-24/cross-platform-matchmaking-faq

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See http://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-24/game-and-offer-disclaimers and www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-24/dual-entitlement-faq for details.

** Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play terms for details. Age restrictions may apply…

Category: EA Sports

Contacts

Ray Almeda



Global PR Lead



650-628-7015



[email protected]