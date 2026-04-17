Dynamite Integrates Biometric Cryptography and AI into Its Wallet Product

The New Dynamite Wallet will turn Your Face into Your Private Key

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the “Company” or “Dynamite“) (CSE:KAS)(OTC:CRYBF) is pleased to provide a comprehensive development update on its first Blockchain Ecosystem Product Offering, its “Dynamite Wallet” – an evolution of the IMME Wallet platform acquired through the acquisition of Kaspa Secure Technologies Inc. (“Kaspa Secure“) on May 13, 2025, which included, but was not limited to, biometric functionality.

Biometric-Bound Cryptography

The Company’s goal is to ground digital asset security in biometric-bound cryptography, a system that effectively eliminates the need for users to manage complex seed phrases or private keys in order to access their crypto wallets.

Instead, the user’s face becomes their private key .

This would reduce the friction around accessing decentralized financial infrastructure while maintaining strong protection against unauthorized access.

Technology Overview

At the core of the Dynamite Wallet will be a cryptographic architecture designed to remove one of the largest friction points in digital asset security: private key management.

Traditional blockchain wallets rely on a static private key, typically derived from a 12-24 word seed phrase. While cryptographically secure, this design creates significant usability challenges. Users must securely store the seed phrase offline, avoid losing it, and protect it from theft. If the phrase is lost, access to funds is permanently lost. If the phrase is compromised, the wallet can be drained.

The Dynamite Wallet will introduce an alternative model: biometric-bound cryptography.

Rather than storing a persistent private key, the wallet will use facial biometrics combined with artificial intelligence (AI) based liveness detection to generate a biometric key unique to the user. This biometric key will act as the entropy source for generating the cryptographic private key required to authorize blockchain transactions.

How the Dynamite Wallet Works

The process will work as follows:

1. Biometric Capture and Liveness Verification

The user authenticates using a facial scan that includes AI-based liveness detection to ensure the presence of a real person rather than a static image or replayed video.

2. Biometric Key Generation

The system converts biometric data into a unique encrypted biometric signature that acts as a deterministic input to the cryptographic process.

3. Ephemeral Private Key Creation

Using the biometric key, the system generates the private key required to sign the blockchain transaction.

4. Transaction Signing

The generated private key is used to cryptographically sign the transaction before it is broadcast to the blockchain network.

5. Key Destruction

After the transaction is signed and the session ends, the private key is destroyed and no longer exists in storage.

Biometric Verification in Action

Below images (meant for illustrative purposes only) show the biometric verification flow used to authorize wallet access and transactions. Users simply look at their device camera and complete a brief liveness verification sequence. Once verified, the system generates the cryptographic key needed to sign the transaction.

The process allows users to securely authenticate and authorize transactions without ever interacting with private keys or seed phrases.

Wallet Send (to another person) Transaction

Multi-Chain Support at Launch

The Dynamite Wallet will initially be supporting the following blockchain networks at launch:

Bitcoin

Kaspa

Solana

Tron

Ethereum

Binance Smart Chain

By supporting these networks, the Dynamite Wallet will enable users to manage a wide range of digital assets across multiple blockchain ecosystems from a single secure interface. Additional networks may be integrated over time as the wallet continues to evolve.

From IMME Wallet to the Dynamite Wallet

The Dynamite Wallet will build upon the technological foundation of the IMME Wallet and includes a full-stack architecture spanning:

biometric authentication

decentralized identity infrastructure

compliance monitoring tools

multi-chain asset management

With Dynamite’s continued development and integration efforts, its wallet platform will be positioned as an innovative digital asset and identity wallet capable of supporting retail, enterprise and institutional clients.

Other Corporate Initiatives

Dynamite has extended its marketing and communications program with Spark Newswire Inc. (Suite 800, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3H1, Canada; steve@sparknewswire.com; 604-999-7361), as previously announced in its December 17 news release, for an additional two months. The extension is made under the agreement signed in December 2025 and comes at no additional cost to the Company. The program includes content distribution through targeted financial media and digital channels, as well as strategic advisory services and workshops aimed at strengthening the Company’s messaging and investor engagement.

“By replacing traditional long hard to remember passwords with biometric-bound cryptography, we believe the Dynamite Wallet will represent a new way for users to interact with blockchain networks,” said Akshay Sood, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“As digital assets continue moving toward mainstream adoption, solutions that reduce friction while preserving security will be critical to onboarding the next generation of users into the decentralized economy,” added Mr. Sood.

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (dynamiteblock.com) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company’s Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “can,” “could,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the successful development, testing, and commercialization of the Dynamite Wallet; the Company’s ability to integrate biometric authentication technologies and multi-chain functionality as anticipated; the reliability and security of biometric-bound cryptography systems; technological risks associated with blockchain infrastructure and biometric authentication systems; cybersecurity risks, including risks related to the storage and processing of biometric data; regulatory developments affecting digital assets, blockchain technologies, and biometric data, including evolving privacy laws; market adoption of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to compete effectively within the digital asset industry; and general economic, market, and business conditions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including those relating to: the Company’s ability to develop and test the Dynamite Wallet on the anticipated timeline and within budget; biometric-bound cryptography technology performing as expected and being secure against unauthorized access; the Company being able to obtain any necessary regulatory approvals or licenses required to operate the Dynamite Wallet in its target markets; that regulatory environment with respect to digital assets, blockchain technologies, and biometric data will not change in a manner that materially adversely affects the Company’s business; consumer, enterprise and institutional demand for biometric-secured digital asset wallets; integration of support for the blockchain networks described herein; the Company’s access to sufficient capital and technical resources; protection of the Company’s intellectual property and proprietary technology; and stability of general economic and market conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Dynamite Blockchain Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire