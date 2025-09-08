Dunwoody College of Technology Unveils Three New School of Design Degrees

Interior Architecture, Product Design and Experiential Graphic Design Debut in Fall 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dunwoody College of Technology is expanding its School of Design with three new Bachelor of Science programs — Interior Architecture , Product Design and Experiential Graphic Design — starting Fall 2026. These four-year, on-campus degrees blend creativity, technical expertise, and real-world application to prepare graduates for high-demand roles in the design industry.

The new Interior Architecture degree will replace Dunwoody’s current Interior Design major, featuring an updated curriculum aligned with evolving professional standards and broader career pathways.

“These programs mirror professional practice and ensure students graduate with the skills, portfolios, and leadership abilities employers are looking for,” said Trevor Bullen, Academic Dean. “Our graduates will be prepared to think critically, collaborate across disciplines and deliver innovative solutions that balance form and function.”

Students will work in state-of-the-art studios from their first semester, collaborating with peers across disciplines and engaging with real-world projects that demand both artistic vision and technical precision.

Interior Architecture

This major combines applied learning with advanced technology to prepare graduates for leadership roles in the built environment. Students study space planning, building codes, cost analysis and drafting (hand and CAD), and complete specialized studios in healthcare, hospitality, education, and commercial design. Career options include Interior Designer, Project Designer, and Studio Manager.

Product Design

Focusing on the intersection of artistry, user experience, and product development, this program trains innovators to take concepts from idea to market, with emphasis on manufacturability, sustainability, and user experience. Students gain skills in design for consumer goods, furniture, lighting and packaging to prepare for roles as commercial and industrial designers.

Experiential Graphic Design

Blending visual storytelling with spatial planning, this degree equips students to create environmental graphics, wayfinding systems, branded spaces and interactive installations that enrich user experiences in both physical and digital environments. Coursework spans 2D/3D design, UX/UI and fabrication to prepare graduates for careers in museums, retail, hospitality and beyond.

“Our approach ensures that students don’t just learn design theory, but they apply it from day one,” said Korrin Howard, Associate Dean of the School of Design. “By working in our studios, engaging with industry partners, and collaborating across disciplines, they graduate with the confidence, creativity and technical mastery to make an immediate impact in the workplace.”

Industry data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows strong demand for creative professionals across these disciplines in Minnesota and nationwide, with competitive salaries and advancement opportunities across multiple sectors. Each degree is designed to ensure graduates are proficient with industry-standard tools, grounded in solid design principles and ready to make immediate contributions in their chosen field.

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 200,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treat students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate’s, and bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

