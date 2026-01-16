Dunlop Sports Americas Bolsters Retail Marketing Initiatives with Hiring of Kyle Freeman

Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is excited to announce the hiring of Kyle Freeman as its new Retail Brand Marketing Director, a role focused on shaping how golfers experience the company’s brands at retail and driving performance where purchase decisions are made.

In this role, Freeman will lead the retail brand marketing strategy across Srixon, Cleveland Golf and XXIO brands, overseeing go-to-market execution, retail merchandising and experience design, key account marketing, and engagement with PGA professionals. Partnering closely with sales, product, creative, and media teams, he will focus on building differentiated retail programs that elevate brand visibility, fittings, and accelerate sell-through in specialty retail and green-grass locations.

“Kyle has spent his career at the intersection of brand, retail, and the golfer,” said Chris Kircher, Vice President of Marketing. “He understands what it takes to earn trust with retail partners, create meaningful in-store experiences for the consumer, and translate brand stories into results on the sales floor. His leadership will be a valuable addition as we continue to grow our presence at retail.”

Freeman brings more than two decades of experience across golf and athletic industries with leadership roles spanning across several great brands including Nike Golf, Under Armour and TaylorMade. Most recently, he served as U.S. Sports Marketing Director at TaylorMade, where he led all U.S. sports marketing operations, managed $10 million budget, directed national staff programs, and played a key role in driving $200 million green-grass business through strategic partnerships and brand initiatives. Prior to that, Freeman expanded brand presence and sales at premium golf facilities nationwide.

Throughout his career, Freeman has built and led high-performing teams, launched green-grass ambassador and staff programs, negotiated strategic partnerships, and developed retail strategies that align brand authenticity with commercial impact. His background also includes founding and operating a successful direct-to-consumer business, providing additional insight into brand building, consumer behavior, and retail execution.

“I’ve always believed the retail environment is where brands truly come to life for golfers,” said Freeman. “Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO each have a clear and authentic performance story, and I’m excited to help bring those stories to life through retail experiences that support fitters, engage golfers, and drive confident purchase decisions.”

Looking ahead, Freeman will help shape the future of Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO by building retail strategies rooted in deep consumer understanding, moving at the pace of how golfers discover and buy equipment today, and telling powerful brand stories that earn trust, inspire confidence, and define the marketplace of tomorrow.

To learn more about Dunlop Sports Americas family of brands, visit us.dunlopsports.com.

CONTACT:

Noelle Zavaleta

Media & Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire