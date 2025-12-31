Dunhill Partners Completes Purchase of Vibrant Commerce Square Center in Brownwood, Texas

Dunhill Partners, Inc ., a leading Dallas-headquartered firm focused on real estate investment and property management, is thrilled to share that it has finalized the purchase of Commerce Square Shopping Center. This bustling, grocery-led retail hub in Brownwood, Texas, marks another exciting addition to the company’s portfolio, supporting its ongoing commitment to securing top-tier properties in thriving Texas markets at compelling values.

Spanning 150,459 square feet across 22 acres, Commerce Square stands out as the dominant community shopping spot in Brownwood’s prime retail zone – the top draw within a 50-mile area. Fully occupied upon closing, the center welcomes around 1.3 million shoppers each year, cementing its status as the go-to spot for everyday essentials and enjoyable outings across the area.

Headlined by popular grocer Aldi, the property boasts an impressive lineup of trusted national brands such as T.J. Maxx, Bealls, Boot Barn, Buffalo Wild Wings, Harbor Freight, Hibbett Sports, Pet Sense, Rent-A-Center, and Sherwin-Williams. With roughly 82% of revenue coming from established national or credit-rated occupants, the center offers reliable and varied cash flows.

“Our team is dedicated to snapping up strategically placed, grocery-supported properties that truly anchor local neighborhoods,” commented Bill Hutchinson , CEO of Dunhill Partners, Inc. “Commerce Square fits our vision perfectly: exceptional visitor numbers, proven national brands, and a smart entry price well under what it would cost to build anew.”

He continued, “In today’s retail landscape, grocery-led centers stand out for their toughness and appeal. With Aldi at the helm alongside a smart blend of practical, service-focused, and budget-friendly stores, this property is primed for continued strong performance in its trade area. It’s precisely the kind of enduring investment we love to hold long-term.”

The center’s appealing tenant variety includes about 49% apparel, 32% business and shopping services, 26% service-based offerings, and 17% dining options – creating steady foot traffic from routine visits while also drawing in shoppers for leisure and extras from farther afield.

This move reinforces Dunhill’s targeted approach to building a collection of essential retail landmarks throughout Texas, especially in areas benefiting from solid population support, scarce new development, and deep national retailer presence.

“Texas towns keep showing impressive vitality, and Brownwood shines as a great example,” added Hutchinson . “Commerce Square isn’t merely a retail spot – it’s the bustling core of local commerce. We’re eager to nurture its momentum and guide this standout property into the future.”

Based in Dallas, Dunhill Partners, Inc. is a dynamic real estate firm specializing in investing in, developing, and managing retail centers in Texas and chosen markets nationwide. Prioritizing grocery-anchored and everyday-needs properties, the company seeks out prime locations with solid foundations, consistent returns, and opportunities for sustained growth. Dunhill emphasizes rigorous evaluation, active oversight, and ownership of centers that play key roles in enriching their surrounding communities.

