DT Research Expands Line of Military Standard Rugged Laptops with NVIDIA Graphics

Uniquely Designed Rugged Laptop with High Capacity Batteries and Night Vision Display Provides a Versatile Computing Solution Now with High-Powered Graphics Processing

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the expansion of the LT300 line of fully rugged laptops designed for ultimate versatility, durability and reliability in harsh conditions. The LT355 laptop is purpose-built for military, first responder, law enforcement, field service and warehouse environments with IP65, MIL-STD-810G/H ratings, EPEAT certification and TAA compliant. The LT355 also offers an optional NVIDIA graphics card for robust, graphics-intensive applications such as image rendering, video, augmented reality (AR) training programs, image analysis, and artificial intelligence (AI).





Whether conducting virtual training programs in a classroom, running field training programs in challenging locations, or viewing remote and front-line medical situations, the LT355 rugged laptops deliver fast and robust image processing to enable advanced situational awareness and ready recruits for real job preparedness.

“In keeping with our customer-focused business strategy, we listened to what our customers want, and developed the next version of our rugged laptop to include an NVIDIA graphics card to give more speed and power to applications that use demanding images and video,” said Daw Tsai, president of DT Research. “This combination of powerful 13th gen Intel processor, sharp screen viewability, and high capacity dual hot-swappable batteries brings the needed ease-of-use and continuous operation to all mission-critical projects – especially those using demanding applications.”

The DT Research LT355 rugged laptop is a high-performance computer that runs Windows® 10 or 11 IoT Enterprise operating system on Intel® 13th Generation Core™ i5 or i7 processors and has a full-size, backlit keyboard. The 15.6” high-brightness (1200 nits) touchscreen is a sunlight-readable capacitive touch display, with an option for class B night vision, and includes digital pen support.

Optional NVIDIA Graphics Card

The LT355 offers the option for an embedded NVIDIA RTX™ graphics card; Embedded MXM GPU with Embedded NVIDIA RTX™ A1000 or A2000 MXM. This delivers higher performance and efficiency, enabling the LT355 to process demanding tasks such as large image rendering, image analysis, and artificial intelligence (AI), ideal for large video and AR files.

Advanced Identity Verification and Security

With a built-in smart card/CAC reader the LT355 rugged laptop provides advanced identity verification for secure data access. Optional night vision supports viewing of MIL-STD-3009 class B NVIS mode, offering another layer of security for light-sensitive situations.

Purpose-built for Mission Critical Environments

The LT355 rugged laptop has an antimicrobial enclosure to control infection while also delivering military standard IP65-rated for water and dust resistance; MIL-STD-810G/H for shock and vibration protection; and HERO (Hazard of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance) tested.

The LT355 rugged laptop includes a robust set of features and options:

NVIDIA Graphics Card – optional embedded NVIDIA RTX™ graphics card (Embedded MXM GPU with Embedded NVIDIA RTX™ A1000 or A2000 MXM) guarantees even higher performance and efficiency by enabling the LT355 to process demanding tasks such as rendering, image analysis, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Availability

The DT Research LT355 rugged laptop is immediately available from DT Research’s authorized resellers and partners, and will be featured at the DSEI 2023 show in London September 12 – 15 in stand H8-467.

About DT Research

DT Research™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets, Rugged and Convertible Laptops, and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #GNSSTablets.

