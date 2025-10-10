Driving Economic Growth: Verdun’s $30M Investment Signals Confidence in Ottawa Region

Verdun Windows and Doors, a leading name in high- performance windows and doors, has officially announced a $30 million investment to build a state-of-the-art, 104,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Vars, Ontario. This landmark project marks one of the most significant expansions in the company’s history, reinforcing Verdun’s dedication to local craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainable manufacturing. With this new facility, Verdun Windows and Doors aims to create between 150 and 200 new jobs while modernizing production capabilities through automation, CNC technology, and advanced RevoCell™ manufacturing. The project demonstrates Verdun’s confidence in the Ottawa region as a thriving hub for growth and innovation in Canada’s manufacturing sector.

A Local Investment with National Impact

The $30 million expansion is more than a business decision-it’s a strong vote of confidence in the future of Ottawa and its surrounding communities. The Vars manufacturing campus will anchor Verdun’s continued growth and ensure that production remains proudly Canadian.

“Our goal has always been to keep our operations close to home,” said a Verdun Windows and Doors spokesperson. “We’re deeply connected to this community, and this investment is about more than just growth. It’s about creating local opportunities, building stronger supply chains, and contributing to a sustainable economic future for Eastern Ontario.” Verdun’s new facility will bring advanced automation to its operations, helping the company meet growing demand for high-quality, energy-efficient windows and doors across Canada. The campus will house the latest in CNC precision technology, robotics-assisted assembly, and dedicated RevoCell™ production lines-solidifying Verdun’s reputation as a pioneer in window manufacturing innovation.

Creating Jobs and Strengthening Communities

The construction of the Vars facility is already underway and has created employment for numerous Ottawa-area contractors and trades. Once fully operational, it will provide full-time roles across production, logistics, and engineering, giving residents access to long-term, stable employment. Russell Township Mayor Mike Tarnowski commended Verdun’s investment, emphasizing its positive economic impact. “Verdun Windows and Doors has always been a pillar of quality and reliability in our region,” said Tarnowski. “Their decision to expand in Vars shows a deep commitment to local people and local prosperity. This project will bring lasting benefits to our community and inspire further investment in the region.”

The site’s strategic location in Vars also positions Verdun to better serve customers across Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec. Shorter distribution routes will reduce transportation times, lower emissions, and improve customer service-further aligning with Verdun’s sustainability mission.

Innovation Meets Sustainability

The new facility reflects Verdun’s dedication to balancing innovation with environmental responsibility. Designed with energy efficiency and waste reduction in mind, the Vars campus will feature sustainable construction practices, low-emission materials, and advanced energy management systems.

A major focus of the facility will be the production of RevoCell™ windows-Verdun’s ENERGY STAR®-recognized line known for its exceptional insulation, durability, and energy performance. Manufacturing these products locally will help reduce Verdun’s carbon footprint while ensuring that Canadian homeowners benefit from windows built for their unique climate.

“RevoCell™ represents everything Verdun stands for-innovation, performance, and sustainability,” the spokesperson added. “By producing these windows right here in Ottawa, we’re not only supporting local jobs but also advancing Canada’s energy efficiency goals.”

A Collaboration That Drives Growth

Verdun’s expansion is the result of collaboration between local leadership, regional planners, and both federal and provincial partners. The shared vision behind the project highlights the importance of cooperation in building a sustainable future for the Canadian manufacturing sector.

“The teamwork between Verdun, Russell Township, and our government partners has been exceptional,” said Tarnowski. “This project showcases what’s possible when business and government work together to support innovation and community development.”

Verdun’s new facility will help attract additional investment to the region, acting as a catalyst for economic activity and encouraging other companies to expand their operations in Eastern Ontario. As Ottawa’s east end continues to grow, the Vars area is emerging as a key industrial and manufacturing hub.

Building a Future of Excellence

Since its founding, Verdun Windows and Doors has built its reputation on quality, craftsmanship, and trust. With over four decades of experience, the company continues to redefine what it means to be a local manufacturer with national reach.

“This investment is about more than technology-it’s about people,” said the spokesperson. “We’re investing in training, in career development, and in the next generation of Canadian manufacturing talent. The success of Verdun has always been driven by our people, and this facility gives them the space and tools they need to keep setting new standards.”

Construction on the Vars campus is well underway, with completion expected next year. Once operational, Verdun will begin transferring production from its existing facilities to the new site, ensuring an efficient and seamless transition for customers. Verdun’s expansion is not just a milestone for the company-it’s a signal of strength for the entire Ottawa region. By investing locally, the company continues to prove that sustainable, world-class manufacturing can thrive right here in Canada.

“This is a long-term investment in our community, our people, and our planet,” said the spokesperson. “Verdun Windows and Doors believes that when we build locally, we build a stronger future for everyone.”

About Verdun Windows and Doors

Founded in 1982, Verdun Windows and Doors is a proudly Canadian manufacturer specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient windows and doors. Headquartered in Ottawa, Verdun serves homeowners across Ontario and Quebec with products designed for the unique demands of the Canadian climate. The company is known for its signature RevoCell™ line, ENERGY STAR® certification, and commitment to innovation and sustainability. Verdun’s mission is to deliver superior craftsmanship, unmatched customer service, and a positive impact on the communities it serves.

For more information, visit www.verdunwindows.com.

