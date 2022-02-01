Drive Social Media Announces Inclusion on Inc. 5000 List

Drive Social Media, a leading social-first agency, is excited to announce it has been included on the Inc. 5000 List for the seventh consecutive year.

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Drive Social Media is excited to announce that it has been included on the Inc. 5000 list. This marks the seventh consecutive year the company has been included on the list, which recognizes the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

“We are honored to be recognized once again on the prestigious Inc. 5000,” said Stephen Nations, vice president of digital marketing for Drive Social Media. “Inclusion on the list speaks volumes to the hard work all of our team members do to drive our company — and our clients — forward every day.”

Drive Social Media ranked No. 4,070 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, with a three-year revenue growth rate of 112%. The company ranked No. 2,697 on the 2022 list, No. 1,846 in 2021, No. 1,145 in 2020, No. 1,055 in 2019, No. 840 in 2018 and No. 284 in 2017.

The social-first media agency helps companies organize and implement successful social media strategies. It does this by helping businesses target their ideal customers before their competitors can, leveraging specific data available through various social platforms.

Services the company provides include paid social, web development, search engine optimization, pay-per-click, augmented reality, branding, video marketing, email marketing, and public relations.

Drive Social Media has a mission of bringing a minimum three times return on investment to every single one of its partners by any means necessary.

“The great results that we are able to produce for our clients are due in no small part to the great people we are lucky to have on our team,” Stephen Nations said. “Our team is experienced, innovative, creative, diverse, and dedicated to achieving any marketing goal that our clients require.”

The 2023 Inc. 5000 list ranks companies according to the percentage of revenue growth they achieved between 2019 and 2022. In order to qualify for inclusion on the list, companies must be based in the United States, privately held, for-profit, and independent. They also needed to be founded and generate revenue as of March 31, 2019.

To qualify for inclusion on the list, companies must have had a minimum revenue of $100,000 for 2019 and $2 million for 2022.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Drive Social Media was founded in 2012. For the purposes of the Inc. 5000 list, it is classified as having between 51 and 200 employees.

About Drive Social Media

Drive Social Media provides powerful marketing solutions, along with a mission to deliver growth-minded partners a minimum 3X ROI. Drive’s proprietary ROI-tracking platform, Marketing Milk, and its highly trained team working online and at five U.S. locations have helped Drive Social Media become one of INC’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America.

